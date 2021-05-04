Team Leader: Data Science at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future by;
- assisting in building and delivering the AI strategy for Capitec as well as developing teams and key technical competencies to support this strategy.
- focusing on project delivery, team management and coaching and mentoring data scientists in their respective teams from a technical perspective.
- playing a technical data scientists role (30%) to help automate and improve processes, create new products and services through machine learning and assist with improved decision making based on data.
- improving the time to value for delivery of data science solutions.
Experience
Minimum:
Proven experience in:
- 6+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R
- Data science, machine learning and integration of developed solutions
- Business analysis and requirements gathering
- Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in deploying models into production
- Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience
- Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux
- Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS
- 2+ years of managing team of technical specialists
- Able to lead and organise multiple data science teams to deliver at required need speed and quality.
- Present to C-level and key stakeholder management
- Designing and delivering end-to-end on all but the most complex ML projects without supervision.
Ideal:
- Experience with using cloud (AWS) environments to build and deploy models
- 8-20 years practical hands-on experience.
- Capitec bank environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Doctoral Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Solution and experimental design for model development
- Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.
- Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment
- Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree
- Relational database technologies
- Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within
- Stakeholder and project management
- People management and leadership principles and practices
- Proven ability to lead team of technical specialists
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Data analysis
- Solution and experimental design
- Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.
Solid understanding of:
- Underlying theory and application of machine learning models, must be able to understand underlying principles and theory and be able to teach others.
- Best practices for data science
- Unlocking business value from data science applications
- Ethical AI design principles
- Capitec Data Science lifecycle
- Capitec DPLC
- Capitec Recipe
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Management skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Working with People
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Creating and Innovating
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals