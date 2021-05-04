Position: Telco Sales Manager
Location: Sandton
Responsibilities:
Managing people
- Setting targets, performance plans, and rigorous, objective standards for sales representatives.
- Meet with reps one-on-one weekly to review performance, progress, and targets. [Weekly]
- Deliver deep performance reviews for each individual rep once or twice per year. [Semiannually or annually]
- Coach individual sales representatives one-on-one through phone work and prospecting help sessions to help them improve sales performance. [Weekly]
- Participate in spontaneous sales call rides and planned field days. [Semimonthly or monthly]
- Staff management.
- Develop a scalable sales process and ensure representatives adhere to it correctly.
- Ensure that reps use sales technologies, such as CRM, correctly.
- Plan and implement training programs. Hold regular skills training sessions with internal or external sales trainers. [Monthly]
- Plan and preside over weekly sales team meetings. [Weekly]
- Hold team-building events onsite or offsite. [Monthly]
- Recruit, select, onboard, and train new sales reps.
- In some cases, oversee regional and local sales managers.
- Motivate and engage the sales team with monetary and non-monetary (intrinsic) motivational tactics, such as sales contests, lucrative incentive packages, prizes, and public recognition.
- Unite the team: Ensure reps work as a positive unit and share their best practices.
- Set a good example for the team. Work according to company culture and values, prioritize ruthlessly, use good communication, and deliver results effectively
Managing customer needs
- Maintain a deep understanding of customer needs and monitor their preferences.
- Resolve escalated customer issues and customer complaints regarding sales and service.
- Provide expertise when setting and adjusting pricing plans and discount rates.
- Provide advanced negotiation expertise.
- Connect company headquarters with customers and salespeople in the field.
Managing the business
- Determine and assign sales quotas, targets, and/or goals. Project and forecast annual and quarterly revenue and for one or more sales territories.
- Develop sales strategies to acquire new customers or clients.
- Track sales team metrics and share them with company leadership.
- Analyze sales data on sales results and develop plans to address performance gaps.
- Collaborate with marketing executives to develop lead generation plans.
- Prepare budgets and approve expenditures.
- Monitor competition, economic indicators, and industry trends.
- Advance one’s own professional and technical knowledge by attending workshops and other educational training, participating in professional societies and industry networks, and reading professional and industry publications.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Managment
- Managing Staff
- Telco
- Telecommunication
- Selling
- Sales Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate