May 4, 2021

Position: Telco Sales Manager
Location: Sandton

Responsibilities:

Managing people

  • Setting targets, performance plans, and rigorous, objective standards for sales representatives.
  • Meet with reps one-on-one weekly to review performance, progress, and targets. [Weekly]
  • Deliver deep performance reviews for each individual rep once or twice per year. [Semiannually or annually]
  • Coach individual sales representatives one-on-one through phone work and prospecting help sessions to help them improve sales performance. [Weekly]
  • Participate in spontaneous sales call rides and planned field days. [Semimonthly or monthly]
  • Staff management.
  • Develop a scalable sales process and ensure representatives adhere to it correctly.
  • Ensure that reps use sales technologies, such as CRM, correctly.
  • Plan and implement training programs. Hold regular skills training sessions with internal or external sales trainers. [Monthly]
  • Plan and preside over weekly sales team meetings. [Weekly]
  • Hold team-building events onsite or offsite. [Monthly]
  • Recruit, select, onboard, and train new sales reps.
  • In some cases, oversee regional and local sales managers.
  • Motivate and engage the sales team with monetary and non-monetary (intrinsic) motivational tactics, such as sales contests, lucrative incentive packages, prizes, and public recognition.
  • Unite the team: Ensure reps work as a positive unit and share their best practices.
  • Set a good example for the team. Work according to company culture and values, prioritize ruthlessly, use good communication, and deliver results effectively

Managing customer needs

  • Maintain a deep understanding of customer needs and monitor their preferences.
  • Resolve escalated customer issues and customer complaints regarding sales and service.
  • Provide expertise when setting and adjusting pricing plans and discount rates.
  • Provide advanced negotiation expertise.
  • Connect company headquarters with customers and salespeople in the field.

Managing the business

  • Determine and assign sales quotas, targets, and/or goals. Project and forecast annual and quarterly revenue and for one or more sales territories.
  • Develop sales strategies to acquire new customers or clients.
  • Track sales team metrics and share them with company leadership.
  • Analyze sales data on sales results and develop plans to address performance gaps.
  • Collaborate with marketing executives to develop lead generation plans.
  • Prepare budgets and approve expenditures.
  • Monitor competition, economic indicators, and industry trends.
  • Advance one’s own professional and technical knowledge by attending workshops and other educational training, participating in professional societies and industry networks, and reading professional and industry publications.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Managment
  • Managing Staff
  • Telco
  • Telecommunication
  • Selling
  • Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

