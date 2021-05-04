Warehouse Stock Controller at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for Warehouse Stock Controllers to be responsible for effective and efficient warehouse operations and production support.Duties:

Warehouse Management: Plan and organise daily/weekly warehouse activity Contribute to continuous improvement Ensure staff are trained in accordance with standard operating procedures Act as the primary point of contact for planning team

Stock Management Manage finished stock in warehouse Receive, batch check and store received stock / products Monitor consumable stock to agreed levels Manage stock take process Attention to detail

Leadership Foster teamwork, trust and collaboration Encourage team communication and feedback Comply with HR policy and procedures and rules (as amended) Administration including time and attendance records



Requirements:

Matric essential

Certificate/Diploma – Warehouse Management or similar

3 – 5 years relevant experience

Excellent IT skills; Microsoft Word and advanced Excel

ERP Systems – Sage 200, Evolution or similar

Good communication skills (written and verbal)

Planning and control

Must have a valid unendorsed motor vehicle license (code 08)

Knowledge on how to operate forklift with valid forklift license

Managing customer relationships

