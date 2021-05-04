Warehouse Stock Controller at Ntice Search

May 4, 2021

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for Warehouse Stock Controllers to be responsible for effective and efficient warehouse operations and production support.Duties:

  • Warehouse Management:
    • Plan and organise daily/weekly warehouse activity
    • Contribute to continuous improvement
    • Ensure staff are trained in accordance with standard operating procedures
    • Act as the primary point of contact for planning team
  • Stock Management
    • Manage finished stock in warehouse
    • Receive, batch check and store received stock / products
    • Monitor consumable stock to agreed levels
    • Manage stock take process
    • Attention to detail
  • Leadership
    • Foster teamwork, trust and collaboration
    • Encourage team communication and feedback
    • Comply with HR policy and procedures and rules (as amended)
    • Administration including time and attendance records

Requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • Certificate/Diploma – Warehouse Management or similar
  • 3 – 5 years relevant experience
  • Excellent IT skills; Microsoft Word and advanced Excel
  • ERP Systems – Sage 200, Evolution or similar
  • Good communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Planning and control
  • Must have a valid unendorsed motor vehicle license (code 08)
  • Knowledge on how to operate forklift with valid forklift license
  • Managing customer relationships

