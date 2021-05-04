Warehouse Stock Controller at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for Warehouse Stock Controllers to be responsible for effective and efficient warehouse operations and production support.Duties:
- Warehouse Management:
- Plan and organise daily/weekly warehouse activity
- Contribute to continuous improvement
- Ensure staff are trained in accordance with standard operating procedures
- Act as the primary point of contact for planning team
- Stock Management
- Manage finished stock in warehouse
- Receive, batch check and store received stock / products
- Monitor consumable stock to agreed levels
- Manage stock take process
- Attention to detail
- Leadership
- Foster teamwork, trust and collaboration
- Encourage team communication and feedback
- Comply with HR policy and procedures and rules (as amended)
- Administration including time and attendance records
Requirements:
- Matric essential
- Certificate/Diploma – Warehouse Management or similar
- 3 – 5 years relevant experience
- Excellent IT skills; Microsoft Word and advanced Excel
- ERP Systems – Sage 200, Evolution or similar
- Good communication skills (written and verbal)
- Planning and control
- Must have a valid unendorsed motor vehicle license (code 08)
- Knowledge on how to operate forklift with valid forklift license
- Managing customer relationships