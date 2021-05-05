Account Manager (KZN) at Drake International

Our client is the leading manufacture and distributor of polymer materials for various industries, they are looking for an Experienced Account Manager to join the team in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Candidate needs to have knowledge of the Kwa-Zulu Natal regionMust Have Requirements:
- Matric with relevant qualification
- 5 years sales experience with in the acrylic, polymer, or LED environment will be beneficial
- Strong sales track record within the industry
- Valid Drivers License and own Vehicle
Duties And Responsibilities
- Responsible for the entire KZN region and all customers.
- Achieving sales budget targets and coordinating sales projects.
- Daily customer visit targets need to be achieved as per the agreement including new customer calls.
- Developing and maintaining long-term relationships with clients and being able to operate at an executive level.
- Securing new business for the company in accordance with the national sales strategy.
- Be proficient in being able to translate potential client’s requirements into concise, well-written, and motivating proposals.
- Provide meaningful input into the budgeting and forecasting process.
- Administering client accounts alongside the customer service department.
- Be comfortable in conducting formal presentations to small and large groups of decision-makers within target [URL Removed] costs, sales, and growth opportunities.
- Providing accurate, prompt information for the monthly EXCO pack on the results and performance of the region.
- Supporting marketing activities by attending trade shows, conferences, and other marketing or networking events.
- Liaising with other members of the team including management, customer service, and technical departments
Candidate traits:
- Solid track record of successfully selling LED lighting components and solutions.
- Motivated
- Attention to detail
- Customer service
- Excellent communication skills
If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful
About The Employer:
Drake International