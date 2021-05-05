Android Developer

May 5, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for an Android Developer based in Durban

Client is looking for an experienced senior Android? developer? with more than 3 years’ experience, to? be involved in every aspect of building?and maintaining native Android? apps for our broad and diverse range of clients

As a successful candidate you would

  • Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.
  • Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
  • Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of Android apps.
  • Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.
  • Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.
  • Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
  • Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Successful candidate should have:

  • More than 3 years’ experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.
  • More than a year’s experience using Kotlin.
  • Well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.
  • Strong competency in Git.
  • You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.
  • You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.
  • You have experience in UI design.
  • You have an awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.
  • You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if

  • You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.
  • You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.
  • You are comfortable using AppCenter and Microsoft’s Azure DevOps.
  • You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Android software
  • Android Developer
  • Kotlin
  • Java
  • UI Design
  • Agile
  • Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

