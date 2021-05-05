ARC Technical Engineer

We are looking for a hard working dynamic candidate with 3 to 5 years of critical skills experience in an Anti- Reflective Coating Machine in the Optical industy.

Should be able to perform:

Routine production duties associated with various aspects of lens production.

Paying close attention to quality, quantity and efficiency.

Focus on our AR Coating area for sorting lenses, loading dome, dip coating/ curing,sandblasting, stripping and inspection.

Complies with all safety regulations as well as maintaining machinery and a clean and safe work environment.

Email CV and Qualifications to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Consulting services

Ability to analyse and synthesize data

Ability to work under pressure

Maintain machinery

Safety regulations

Sorting lenses

Loading dome

Dip coating

Sandblasting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

