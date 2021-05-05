ARC Technical Engineer

May 5, 2021

We are looking for a hard working dynamic candidate with 3 to 5 years of critical skills experience in an Anti- Reflective Coating Machine in the Optical industy.

Should be able to perform:

  • Routine production duties associated with various aspects of lens production.
  • Paying close attention to quality, quantity and efficiency.
  • Focus on our AR Coating area for sorting lenses, loading dome, dip coating/ curing,sandblasting, stripping and inspection.
  • Complies with all safety regulations as well as maintaining machinery and a clean and safe work environment.

Email CV and Qualifications to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Consulting services
  • Ability to analyse and synthesize data
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Maintain machinery
  • Safety regulations
  • Sorting lenses
  • Loading dome
  • Dip coating
  • Sandblasting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

