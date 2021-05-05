Back Office Agent at WOW Marketing

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Call Centre Back Office Agent to join our team.

Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to):

Answering inbound calls

Proactive outbound calls

Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries

Liaise with the trade representative on progress for the week

Prepare progress reports in Excel

Engage with over a thousand individuals using different forms of communication

Handle and complete ad hoc projects that will include outbound calls

Customer care/follow-up for performance improvement

Solving technical problems (log-in, password reset)

Measure and report programme task result

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Details: –

Four-month contract period –

Start Date: Immediately

