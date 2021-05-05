Back Office Agent at WOW Marketing

May 5, 2021

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Call Centre Back Office Agent to join our team.

Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to):

  • Answering inbound calls
  • Proactive outbound calls
  • Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries
  • Liaise with the trade representative on progress for the week
  • Prepare progress reports in Excel
  • Engage with over a thousand individuals using different forms of communication
  • Handle and complete ad hoc projects that will include outbound calls
  • Customer care/follow-up for performance improvement
  • Solving technical problems (log-in, password reset)
  • Measure and report programme task result

Desired Skills:

  • Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries –
  • Liaise with the trade representative on progress for the week –
  • Prepare progress reports in Excel –
  • Engage with over a thousand individuals using different forms of communication –
  • Handle and complete ad hoc projects that will include outbound calls –
  • Customer care/follow-up for performance improvement –
  • Solving technical problems (log-in
  • password reset) –
  • Measure and report programme task result Requirements: –
  • Willingness to learn –
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • independently and pro-actively –
  • Problem-solving skills –
  • Excellent time management skills –
  • Suitable experience in a call centre –
  • Excellent computer skills in a Microsoft Office (Excel skills is a plus) –
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal) –
  • Fluent in isiXhosa is a preferrable

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Details: –
  • Four-month contract period –
  • Start Date: Immediately

Learn more/Apply for this position