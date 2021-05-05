Back Office Agent at WOW Marketing

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Call Centre Back Office Agent to join our team.
Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to):
- Answering inbound calls
- Proactive outbound calls
- Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries
- Liaise with the trade representative on progress for the week
- Prepare progress reports in Excel
- Engage with over a thousand individuals using different forms of communication
- Handle and complete ad hoc projects that will include outbound calls
- Customer care/follow-up for performance improvement
- Solving technical problems (log-in, password reset)
- Measure and report programme task result
Desired Skills:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Details: –
- Four-month contract period –
- Start Date: Immediately