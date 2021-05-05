Bookkeeper

- Preparation and posting of month end journals
- Preparation of the monthly VAT return
- Monthly review of suppler reconciliations
- Weekly review of payroll and supplier payments
- Approval of purchase orders up to R20,000
- Monthly general ledger reconciliations
- Assist with administration of jobs i.e. opening & closing, reallocating costs etc.
- Weekly cash book reconciliation review
- Weekly daily balancing
- Reporting:
- Queries from Financial Manager on monthly management accounts as well as supplementary reports thereto
- Monthly sales by customer & exports by country
- Quarterly SARB report
- Assist financial manager with budgets & forecasts
- Maintenance of the fixed asset register
- Liaison for all Syspro queries between ACTOM Energy and the IT department at Head Office
- Assist the Financial Manager with drafting and implementing policies and procedures
- Assist Financial Manager with preparation of the annual income tax pack
- Assist Financial Manager with preparation of the annual IT14 SD submission
- Ad hoc reporting as required by the Financial Manager and Head Office
- Processing of weekly wages in VIP
Desired Skills:
- Bookkeeping
- Wages