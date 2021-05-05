Bookkeeper

May 5, 2021

  • Preparation and posting of month end journals
  • Preparation of the monthly VAT return
  • Monthly review of suppler reconciliations
  • Weekly review of payroll and supplier payments
  • Approval of purchase orders up to R20,000
  • Monthly general ledger reconciliations
  • Assist with administration of jobs i.e. opening & closing, reallocating costs etc.
  • Weekly cash book reconciliation review
  • Weekly daily balancing
  • Reporting:
  • Queries from Financial Manager on monthly management accounts as well as supplementary reports thereto
  • Monthly sales by customer & exports by country
  • Quarterly SARB report
  • Assist financial manager with budgets & forecasts
  • Maintenance of the fixed asset register
  • Liaison for all Syspro queries between ACTOM Energy and the IT department at Head Office
  • Assist the Financial Manager with drafting and implementing policies and procedures
  • Assist Financial Manager with preparation of the annual income tax pack
  • Assist Financial Manager with preparation of the annual IT14 SD submission
  • Ad hoc reporting as required by the Financial Manager and Head Office
  • Processing of weekly wages in VIP

Desired Skills:

  • Bookkeeping
  • Wages

