Our client in the transport industry is urgently looking to employ a Branch Manager at their organization

Location : East London, Eastern Cape

Requirements : if you do not meet the requirements your application will not be considered

Matric

Degree /Diploma in Transportation or any industry related qualifications

5-7 years of experience as a Transport Manager

Responsibilities :

Full management of the branch and all operations.

Management of Drivers. Including leave and disciplinary management.

Liaising with Customers and Top Management regarding the performance of the branch.

Vehicle and Workshop Management. Ensuring that all Company vehicles and trailers are in a good running order. Ensuring that all vehicles have sufficient staff.

Management and consistent planning and monitoring of vehicle routes and performance.

Full management of vehicle documentation including manifests and checklists. Driver PRDP and vehicle COF.

Full co-ordination and route planning for all line haul vehicles.

Completion of accurate service reports including the diesel consumption reports, failed delivery report, POD report. Completing daily debriefing.

Monitoring and adhering to all Health and Safety requirements of the site.

