Business Analyst (SaaS Platform) – Rosebank – R360k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An AI Brand management company based in Rosebank is current looking to hire a strategic Business Analyst to take responsibilities for their platform operation, by being the first point of contact for supporting the business in the daily use of their SaaS platform.

They are pioneering a new category, AI Brand Management, by building the first global brand management platform which brings together deep scientific understanding on how brands succeed.

Apply today for an opportunity to join this group of lively, passionate & strategic thinkers. This role also comes with an opportunity to develop into a Data Science role.

Requirements:

2 years’ experience in either a Business or Data Analysis role

Knowledge and experience in using advanced Excel, Python or a data reporting language like SQL

Knowledge and experience of using Quantitative and Statistical methods

Responsibilities:

Establishing a proactive platform maintenance routine

Act as the first point of call for all internal departments on platform operations

Provide ad-hoc reporting to assist in the diagnosis of subscription issues

Provide future state modelling to assist in the development of product or platform strategy e.g. pricing decisions

Setup an early warning alert system and process

Assist in the onboarding of new subscribers to the platform

Assist the Sales function in onboarding new subscriptions with the most optimum setup

Work together with the Product team in automating Subscription onboarding

Work with internal departments to identify data and KPI needs within their daily operating processes

Lead the frontline for platform bugs and data issues

Lead data investigations with 3rd party suppliers and internal departments through to resolution

Identify, implement and maintain a future state support process

Meet subscription feasibility targets

Contribute to declining subscription cost targets

