Our client in the energy and chemical industry is looking for a reputable Business Development lead, who will lead and implement new business with the of objective of delivering growth towards the business.
Minimum Requirements:
- Appropriate Degree
- Min 5 years of working experience in physical trading of Metal commodities
- Having basic knowledge and network of global Metals and Mineral Resources industry
- New business development
- Knowledge and network in Energy business field (Renewable Energy, biomass fuel)
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and expand physical trading business
- Expand communication network in the industry to strengthen presence
- Find seeds for new business development and study/propose to management (business field is not limited)
- To build good relationship with existing & potential partners in SA and other countries.
