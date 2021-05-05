Business Development

Our client in the energy and chemical industry is looking for a reputable Business Development lead, who will lead and implement new business with the of objective of delivering growth towards the business.

Minimum Requirements:

Appropriate Degree

Min 5 years of working experience in physical trading of Metal commodities

Having basic knowledge and network of global Metals and Mineral Resources industry

New business development

Knowledge and network in Energy business field (Renewable Energy, biomass fuel)

Responsibilities:

Maintain and expand physical trading business

Expand communication network in the industry to strengthen presence

Find seeds for new business development and study/propose to management (business field is not limited)

To build good relationship with existing & potential partners in SA and other countries.

