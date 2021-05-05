Business Development

Our client in the energy and chemical industry is looking for a reputable Business Development lead, who will lead and implement new business with the of objective of delivering growth towards the business.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Appropriate Degree
  • Min 5 years of working experience in physical trading of Metal commodities
  • Having basic knowledge and network of global Metals and Mineral Resources industry
  • New business development
  • Knowledge and network in Energy business field (Renewable Energy, biomass fuel)

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and expand physical trading business
  • Expand communication network in the industry to strengthen presence
  • Find seeds for new business development and study/propose to management (business field is not limited)
  • To build good relationship with existing & potential partners in SA and other countries.

