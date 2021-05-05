Business Unit Manager

May 5, 2021

Permanent Employment

Position: Business Unit Manager

Industry: International Logistics

Location: East London, Eastern Cape

Remuneration: R600 000- R800 000 pa

Equity: Open

Role Purpose

To manage every aspect of running the East London Branch, including:

  • Key relationships with key clients, particularly Automotive Manufacturing.
  • To manage and mitigate risk (SARS Customs / financial risks / client penalties / company risks, etc.)
  • Manage all staffing matters via HR; ensure all staff are adequately trained and engaged
  • Meet all reporting deadlines

    Qualification / Skills requirements

  • Matric Certificate essential
  • Diploma or Degree in Management highly advantageous, any other Tertiary education advantageous. Technical / Customs I & II training
  • Incoterms 2010 training
  • Diploma’s, In-house training in aspects of general management, etc.

    Experience:

  • Proven general management experience encompassing all areas of our business
  • At least 5 years experience in a senior operations management position
  • Proven international forwarding knowledge and expertise – sea freight and air freight

    Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed].

    Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future perusal.

About The Employer:

TalentCRU – Adcorp

