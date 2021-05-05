Permanent Employment
Position: Business Unit Manager
Industry: International Logistics
Location: East London, Eastern Cape
Remuneration: R600 000- R800 000 pa
Equity: Open
Role Purpose
To manage every aspect of running the East London Branch, including:
- Key relationships with key clients, particularly Automotive Manufacturing.
- To manage and mitigate risk (SARS Customs / financial risks / client penalties / company risks, etc.)
- Manage all staffing matters via HR; ensure all staff are adequately trained and engaged
- Meet all reporting deadlines
Qualification / Skills requirements
- Matric Certificate essential
- Diploma or Degree in Management highly advantageous, any other Tertiary education advantageous. Technical / Customs I & II training
- Incoterms 2010 training
- Diploma’s, In-house training in aspects of general management, etc.
Experience:
- Proven general management experience encompassing all areas of our business
- At least 5 years experience in a senior operations management position
- Proven international forwarding knowledge and expertise – sea freight and air freight
Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future perusal.
About The Employer:
TalentCRU – Adcorp