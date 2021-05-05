CAD Quality Controller at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville wants your technical Draughting skills as their next CAD Quality Controller. Your role will entail reviewing Engineering CAD models and drawing with operating Siemans NX and Team Center. The ideal candidate will have completed a CAD Draughting course and have at least 6 months Draughting experience with a basic understanding of mechanical and electrical drawing standards and be familiar with the following manufacturing processes: Laser cutting and bending, Castings and Forgings, Welding, Sheetmetal and Stampings, Plastics and Injection Molding and [URL Removed] Operate Siemens NX and Team Center. Learn Customer Engineering standards and processes. Review Engineering CAD models and drawings for adherence to standards. Provide feedback to Engineers regarding standards. Provide input into improving processes and standards. Train new employees about Engineering [URL Removed] CAD Draughting Course completed. Experience/Skills Minimum 6 months 1-year Draughting experience.

Basic understanding of mechanical and electrical drawing standards.

Familiar with relevant manufacturing processes including: Laser cutting and bending Castings and Forgings Welding Sheetmetal and Stampings Plastics and Injection Molding Composites

Computer Literacy (Excel, Word, PowerPoint). ATTRIBUTES: Passion for CAD. Attention to detail. Excellent in task management. Ability to work under pressure and handle priority changes. Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.