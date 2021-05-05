Claims Negotiator (Short Term Insurance) at Headhunters

A dynamic and leading Financial Services and Insurance Company is currently looking to employ a Claims Negotiator in their Short Term Insurance team.

Main Purpose of the Position:

Management of Claims Portfolio, working closely with Insurance Brokers and Service Providers in respect of the Claims portfolio assigned, whilst ensuring that claims assigned are dealt with in accordance with regulatory and legislative requirements and operational standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric, or relevant college experience

Representative requirements and Fit and Proper Requirements (FSCA)

Main Responsibilities:

Day to day Claims Management

Maintain a pro-active claims portfolio

Manage claims on a pro-active day to day procedure in accordance with the Claims Standard Operation Procedure and in accordance with the Regulatory Requirements and Legislation applicable

Ensure that the claim is handled in the most cost – effective manner

Ensure diary management is up to date on a daily basis

Ensure Complaints are dealt with and resolved in an efficient manner

Make recommendations to Claims Manager on streamlining of claims procedures and reducing risks associated

Satisfy client needs

Claims are processed within the specified protocol time limits

All incoming mail must be screened daily and appropriate action to be taken

Provide recommendations to underwriting as noted from risk on claim

Ensure efficient communication across departments to advise u/w department of risks

