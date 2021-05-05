Clearing and Forwarding Co-ordinator

My client, is a family owned and run export trading business. They specialise in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to 45 countries throughout the world.

They are looking for an individual who has current experience in clearing and forwarding for exportation. They are ideally looking for someone who has experience in the exportation of FMCG products. As this is a new department for their company they are looking for an assertive person who can make things happen

This position would be working alongside theirr Export department ensuring that the company covers the complete export transaction from start to finish.

The candidate would be responsible for the following:

The preparation of the necessary export documentation for South African customs clearance. This includes the processing of custom entry, cargo dues and shipping line charges that are applicable to the shipment concerned.

Following the necessary regulations and rules governing the exportation of products from South Africa.

Helping to provide a safe and secure transport of cargo to our clients.

Ensuring compliance with the customs to ensure that the cargo is legal and able to qualify for delivery to its ultimate destination.

Responsible for all inspections of the goods being exported and ensuring that they conform to all export laws.

Experience in the following:

Clearing & Forwarding

Specialisation in Mixed FMCG containers, ie: Many suppliers in one container

Experienced in EUR1’s

Experienced in PHYTO’s

Experience in dealing with DAFF/STATE VET/PPECB inspectors

Experience in using EASY CLEAR programme

Experience in processing SAD500s with SARS/Cargo Dues with TNPA

Minimum Experience Required:

At least 5 years in a clearing and forwarding company, ideally with a managerial role.

Excellent knowledge of EUR1s, Phytosanitary certificates, SAD500s

Knowledge of exports and logistics.

Skills required:

Good mathematical understanding and an ability to read numbers.

Working knowledge of INCO-terms both on a buying and selling basis

Creative and inventive style of thinking

Accurate

Assertive

Fastidious

Multitasking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

