Contract Test Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

May 5, 2021

Requirements

  • Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Minimum 3 years experience working in a software test environment involving test execution and identification of faults
  • Good knowledge of structured test methods and processes
  • Experience in business or systems analysis advantageous
  • ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certification required
  • ISEB/ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification
  • Mobile application testing experience preferable
  • Knowledge of business IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
  • Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

