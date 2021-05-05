Contract Test Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Requirements
- Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Minimum 3 years experience working in a software test environment involving test execution and identification of faults
- Good knowledge of structured test methods and processes
- Experience in business or systems analysis advantageous
- ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certification required
- ISEB/ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification
- Mobile application testing experience preferable
- Knowledge of business IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
- Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings