Cost Accountant – Telecommunication Projects (Randburg) – Ref 20668

Introduction

Ensure the efficient and effective budgeting, cost management, performance evaluation of projects/civil works within a well-established company!

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure that all required/latest documentation is received from Sales/Design department on a new project;

? Do quotation based on design document;

? Setting up a Budget for new projects based on approved PO value and timeline from services department;

? Obtain approval of the project;

? Create the job number used for the project using the company’s the accounting system

? Monitor and approve the issue of stock for the specific project;

? Arrange stock deliveries to site upon request;

? Processing of material usages;

? Weekly material stock count;

? Obtain approval of all costs relating to the projects and create purchase order on company accounting system;

? Issue all labour costs (internal and external) associated to the project;

? Ensure that expenditures are captured on a weekly basis into the accounting system;

? Ensure that invoicing requirements are met as per specific client needs;

? Monitor actual expenditure compared to budget and raise any issues with the Operations Manager;

? Promote project cost savings;

? Monitor and ensure that project changes are accounted for in the final project sign off;

? Ensure the maintenance of internal documentation to ensure that project is accepted by client;

? Ensure that all stock and services related costs are captured for month end close off;

? Prepare detailed project analysis and reconcile sales, cost and inventory accounts;

? Report on a weekly basis on project budget versus actuals;

? Report on a weekly basis on forecasted revenue figures for the next 3 months;

? Reconcile WIP GL account to report;

? Sign off projects with Operations Manager and Financial Manager before final project closure is posted on accounting system;

? Close jobs on accounting system;

? Performing any other tasks upon request from Operational and Financial Manager, in relation to services and projects;

? Maintain project-related records, including contracts and change orders;

? Review and approve contractors invoicing related to a project;

? Prepare a reconciliation of all contractors invoiced on a project;

? Obtain approval and process time sheets for work related to a project;

? Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management;

Desired Experience & Qualification

? Tertiary Qualification (Accounting or Finance)

? Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience

? Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles

? Knowledge and understanding of Project costing

? Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

? Knowledge and understanding of Project Rollout procedures

? Advanced MS-Excel skills will be advantageous

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 – R30 000 p.m. depending on experience

Desired Skills:

project costing

project accountant

cost accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

