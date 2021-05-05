Customer Operations Manager at MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANY (MULTINATIONAL)

Our client is a top medical devices and diagnostics multinational with specialized therapeutic focus areas. They are seeking a senior Customer Care Operations manager who will report directly to the EMEA Director – Customer Operations based in Europe with an indirect reporting line to the Country Manager. The full scope of accountability will be across CXP Strategy execution, order management, customer care, field inventory management, quotes and tenders, quality management systems, continuous improvement. The successful candidate will come with strong leadership management skills as the role requires managing a team of customer support staff as well as an indirect oversight of the sales teams.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A business degree that supports the responsibilities that have been outlined above

At least 10 years experience in the Customer Operations and Customer Care division of the business

Multinational experience in reporting into matrix structures is a requirement

Pharmaceutical or Medical Devices industry experience is preferred

Leadership Management experience of at least 3 to 5 years

Strong working knowledge of CRM and QMS systems within the customer operations and customer care business focus

Experience in tender applications and tender management

Finance management (Budgets and expenses control)

* Order management systems or related ERP systems

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Team Management: Responsible for providing the daily management and direction of the customer service team to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction;

Business Management Internal: Responsible for developing first-class relationships, with organization; To develop, communicate and ensure the maintenance of the customer service policies and procedures as required by the company and the local rules; Building a partnership approach with country sales managers to service customers by ensuring regular customer services/field sales communications – in the provision of tenders and quotations, in developing and recommending solutions to customer requests for special products or non-standard deliveries, in developing and maintaining established customer accounts; in making regular contact (including visits) with purchasing departments, in identifying sales enhancement opportunities and in implementing any service improvement programmes; Works in partnership with country sales managers in the control of consignment inventories; Develop and maintain business plans and budgets, including the control of expenses to ensure department objectives are met within budget.

Business Management External: Adjusts team strategies and initiatives to suit evolving customer requirements and opportunities for improvement; Demonstrates awareness of broad industry trends and their impact on local/regional sales activities; Identifies and develops working relationships with the economic buyer in their regions key accounts; Effectively presents and communicates core strategies and performance in the wider business; Conducts customer reviews and leads problem resolution for customers with complex economic restraints; Exhibits strong inter-personal skills in front of the customer;

Quality System Requirements:

Quality: As interface to Customers and Sales Representative has direct responsibility to facilitate, share documents and process to identify, notify and ensure any complaint or problem are addressed, thereby demonstrating high commitment to Quality in all interactions and behaviors – Act as needed to support and facilitate any field corrective action related his/her scope; Ensures awareness and compliance with applicable standard operating procedures to meet, comply and champion all quality and regulatory commitments of CLIENT

In all actions, demonstrates a primary commitment to patient safety and product quality by maintaining compliance to the Quality Policy and all other documented quality processes and procedures. For those individuals that supervise others, the following statements are applicable: Assures that appropriate resources (personnel, tools, etc.) are maintained in order to assure Quality System compliance and adherence to the CLIENT Quality Policy.

Establishes and promotes a work environment that supports the Quality Policy and Quality System

