Director (Service Management) at Parvana

Director (Service Management) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Managing client/s contact, working in partnership with various teams.
- Implementation of the strategy and the continual review / improvement of services.
- Improving customer services / operations as well as delivering complex SDLC projects.
- Strategic development of service and service improvement.
- Business growth and delivery of incremental revenues.
- Staff mentoring and building a successful team.
- Focussed on processes and operational efficiencies.
- Achieving both client SLA’s and driving broader SLA standards.
- Authorising any changes for customers from a business perspective and continual service improvement.
- Co-developing / maintaining business plan and budget.
- Providing input on policies, programs, staffing organizational design, strategy and budget planning.
- Planning / designing client specific or broader service oriented programs.
- Developing and maintaining cross-functional relationships.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Bachelors degree.
Skills & Experience:
- 12+ years of operations, support or program management experience.
- Experience in managing large implementation/software transformation or operations outsourcing programs, within a professional services or a consulting environment.
- 10+ years people management experience.
- Client focussed and results driven.
- Highly developed leadership skills with ability to lead groups (25+).
- Strong general management and operational skills.
- Significant telecommunications OSS/BSS operations experience.
- Great arbitration and organizational skills.
- Experienced in working with Systems Integrators and multiple vendors essential.
- Sophisticated communication and stakeholder management skills.
- Understanding of Financial principles and reporting.
- Program Management and ITIL accreditation will be an advantage.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]