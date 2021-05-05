Engineering Manager – Renewable Energy Sector at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the field of Renewable Energy, specializing in solar sites, seeks to employ a well experienced and qualified Engineering Manager, with proven experience in power plant, Energy and REIPPPP complex projects

Ideally, we would prefer a candidate available immediately, open to Fixed Duration Contracts for between 12 and 18 months, however, all candidates will be reviewed based on relevant industry experience.

Minimum requirements to meet for consideration:

You will have completed a degree in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical or Mechatronics), coupled with 10-15 plus years experience in working with large scale projects within the Energy sector, with preference in the PV or BESS projects, coupled with sound working knowledge of recognized South African and International design codes

You will have experience in leading IPP engineering teams in all disciplines and design and proven experience in ensuring that designs deliver the committed ED obligations and mitigate any engineering risks.

You will have sound knowledge of Power Purchase Agreements, EPC Contracts, O&M Agreements and stakeholder reporting

You will show exceptional leadership skills, as well as being able to work in a cross-functional team to ensure successful hand over of the project within the allotted deadlines and time frames, be results and solutions orientated.

You must have a valid drivers license, own car, be able to travel between Cape Town and various Northern Cape sites and be prepared to reside on site for lengthy periods.

A clear criminal /credit record and contactable references are essential

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position