Field Service Technician

Main Responsibilities or Functions of Job:

FLUENT IN PORTUGEUSE

Preventative Maintenance and Repairs (85%)

Perform routine, preventative maintenance and repairs on the companies Products. Preventative maintenance should be conducted in accordance with manufacturer’s recommendations (with regards to schedule and scope). Perform diagnostics on malfunctioning products, determine possible causes for malfunctions and perform repairs as suggested by diagnostics and assessment. Test and document the proper operating parameters prior to and following preventative maintenance and repairs. Provide walk-through evaluations and basic system assessments.

Recordkeeping and Documentation (10%)

Complete visit reports, time sheets on daily bases using MAM2. Expense reports should be turned in at least monthly and other job-related paperwork as required.

Warranty Part Returns (5%)

Return parts replaced under warranty as requested by Technical Support, Quality or Service Management. Returns must be completed within one week accompanied by the correct documents.

Perform assigned duties in accordance with the companies standards, while always striving to understand the needs and expectations of the customer. Take whatever action is appropriate and required to get the job done and to establish/ maintain communication with all people/ employees considered necessary to get the job done. Perform additional assignments as required.

Your mission:

Generates and maintains critical field level and corporate level relationships with existing customers with a focus on utilizing a strong technical background in medical gas equipment.

Targets potential opportunities to up-sell product.

Perform routine maintenance and repairs on medical gas equipment at customer facilities, including completion of relevant paperwork and reports.

Promote customer focus with the companies standard of excellence – keeping us First in Mind and First in Choice.

Educational Qualification:

A Grade 12 with at least 5 years’ experience as a qualified Millwright.

Preference will be given to Millwright

Compressor knowledge and HVAC will be a plus.

Experience:

3 to 5 years of technical field service experience maintaining and repairing equipment’s

Demonstrated expertise in the maintenance, overhaul and repairs

Strong mechanical and electrical skills

Skills:

Good computer skills – MS Office, computer proficiency as required for communication, research, work orders and programming various controllers.

Excellent customer service and communications skills (oral and written).

Strong electrical and mechanical knowledge or equivalent experience.

Solid understanding of mechanical and electrical components

Able to work independently with strong self-management and professionalism and complete work within assigned deadlines.

Customer focused

Good oral and written communication skills

Detail orientated

Extensive travel to customer locations, including out-of-town and overnight travel. And available for a rotating schedule of on-call work on evenings, weekends and holidays.

Must be able to lift to 25kg on a regular basis and lift to 45kg occasionally

Must be able to work in industrial environments including extremes in temperature with continuous walking, reaching, bending, and kneeling.

Travel:

Must have a valid driver’s license.

The ability to travel on short notice from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Millwright

HVAC

Field Service

Electrical Troubleshooting

Repairing

Repair

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Forklift Engineering

Fault Diagnosis

Servicing

Spare parts management

Assemble Machines

Mechanical engineering skill

Weighing machine

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

