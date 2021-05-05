Financial Accountant

Based in Kemptonpark

A very well-established manufacturing company is looking for an Accountant to join their team. The candidate will be responsible for all accounting duties up to Balance Sheet and includes but will not be limited to, reconciliations, cashbook, debtors and creditors function etc. They are looking for someone ambitious and hardworking to join their team.

– BCom degree

– 5 Years min experience

– Good Excel skills

