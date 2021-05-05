Financial Manager

A leading Automotive Company in Durban is looking for a Financial Manager. The successful candidate will have a Financial BCom Degree and 5+ years’ experience in a Financial Manager role and preferably the Motor Industry.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

In this role, you will be building relationships with key stakeholders, work closely with operations to secure alignment on account planning activities.

Responsible for all aspects of financial management, ensuring compliance with internal policies and procedures. Will also oversee the day to day work of the finance department.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

BCom Accounting degree – non-negotiable;

Advanced Excel ability is vital – non-negotiable;

CIMA qualification would be beneficial;

Minimum 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience;

Motor industry experience would be beneficial, however manufacturing and construction

industry would be considered;

Demonstrated experience designing and developing financial, cost and performance

management reports;

MAIN JOB FUNCTIONS:

All financial reporting, policies and procedures, while driving reporting excellence

Provision of support to functional leaders with respect to financial reporting

Development and continued integration of financial systems

Project budgeting, forecasting and cash flow forecasting

Business analysis including monitoring

Team leadership and training of local staff

Desired Skills:

Bcom

Finance

cash flow

financial manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

