Front Desk at NBC for Clothing Manufacturing Industry

- Communicating with clients and various departments within the organisation
- Interviewing, capturing and processing of Benefit Claims through Everest system
- Resolving queries telephonically and at the front desk
The position closes on the Friday 14th May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Confident Communicator at all levels
- Self Starter
- Good people skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good computer skills
- Good team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry (NBCCMI) is a statutory body established under the Labour Relations Act (LRA) 66 of 1995. The NBCCMI has a national footprint with its Head Office in Cape Town and three regional offices, Cape Chamber, KZN Chamber and Northern Chambers:
The NBCCMI’s function is to serve the employers and employees of the country’s clothing manufacturing industry, offering mediation between employers and employees, enforcement of the Council’s collective agreement, provides primary health care services, collects contributions and administers the clothing manufacturing industry’s regional provident funds.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid