Front Desk at NBC for Clothing Manufacturing Industry

Communicating with clients and various departments within the organisation

Interviewing, capturing and processing of Benefit Claims through Everest system

Resolving queries telephonically and at the front desk

The position closes on the Friday 14th May 2021

Desired Skills:

Confident Communicator at all levels

Self Starter

Good people skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work under pressure

Good computer skills

Good team player

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry (NBCCMI) is a statutory body established under the Labour Relations Act (LRA) 66 of 1995. The NBCCMI has a national footprint with its Head Office in Cape Town and three regional offices, Cape Chamber, KZN Chamber and Northern Chambers:

The NBCCMI’s function is to serve the employers and employees of the country’s clothing manufacturing industry, offering mediation between employers and employees, enforcement of the Council’s collective agreement, provides primary health care services, collects contributions and administers the clothing manufacturing industry’s regional provident funds.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

