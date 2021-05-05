Full Stack Java Devloper

May 5, 2021

Fullstack Java Developer

  • Strong programming skills. Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Java, Angular) that is backend (Java) savvy
  • Development and deployment of data applications
  • Design and Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
  • Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
  • Automation of application back-end workflows
  • Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
  • Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
  • Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
  • Preferred: Experience with Scala and Java (beneficial: Python)
  • Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Kafka,
  • ZooKeeper, HBase, Linux, Bash, Strom, version control tools, continuous integration tools
  • Java is absolutely critical for this role
  • Python will also be highly beneficial
  • WEB API’s
  • Angular 2 (4+)
  • RESTful services
  • Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
  • Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana
  • UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
  • Experience with material design is a plus
  • Attention to detail for UI design
  • Understanding large scale system
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies
  • Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City,
  • Octopus deploy

GENERAL/QUALIFICATIONS

  • University Degree or higher certificate in computer science or information Technology or equivalent NQF level 5 qualification or higher
  • Five years+ experience within an application development environment

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • Web API
  • C#.Net
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC4

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position