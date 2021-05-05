Full Stack Java Devloper

Fullstack Java Developer
- Strong programming skills. Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Java, Angular) that is backend (Java) savvy
- Development and deployment of data applications
- Design and Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
- Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
- Automation of application back-end workflows
- Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
- Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
- Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
- Preferred: Experience with Scala and Java (beneficial: Python)
- Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Kafka,
- ZooKeeper, HBase, Linux, Bash, Strom, version control tools, continuous integration tools
- Java is absolutely critical for this role
- Python will also be highly beneficial
- WEB API’s
- Angular 2 (4+)
- RESTful services
- Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
- Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana
- UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
- Experience with material design is a plus
- Attention to detail for UI design
- Understanding large scale system
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City,
- Octopus deploy
GENERAL/QUALIFICATIONS
- University Degree or higher certificate in computer science or information Technology or equivalent NQF level 5 qualification or higher
- Five years+ experience within an application development environment
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Web API
- C#.Net
- ASP.Net
- MVC4
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree