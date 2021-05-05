Full Stack .Net Developer

Job requirements:

Minimum of 2years up to Senior level experience in Web full-stack development.

Experience in ASP.Net, Web forms, Razor, jQuery, Angular, Bootstrap, MVC, Web API, Web Services, Linq2SQL, Entity Framework, [URL Removed] C#, TFS, Git and SQL Server 2005/8.

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

Perform coding to written technical specifications.

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.

Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.

If you are a problem solver and passionate developer with the ability to challenge the norm, I would love to hear from you today. Please don’t delay in sending your updated, detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client, a giant in the South African logistics industry, currently offers exciting opportunities for skilled and suitably qualified Full Stack Web Developers to join their highly motivated team. These positions will be responsible for writing and coding individual programmes from Business and technical requirements, including new projects and maintenance of existing legacy software.

