Group Accountant (CA)SA

Newly qualified CA(SA) with an interest in investments?

Is this you?

Well done!!! You’ve just qualified as a CA(SA), now’s the time for you to drive your career as an Accountant and this is the perfect opportunity to do just that. You’re smart and eager to learn about a highly technical industry, then this is where you want to kick start your career.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be filling a hands on Group Accountant role doing the accounting and financial statements for subsidiaries, overseeing the day to day capturing, reviewing of VAT and tax recons while working on an in-house bespoke system.

Where you’ll be doing it

A listed property fund who has done phenomenally well while still being able to stay boutique in size with only 8 people in the company. You’ll be office based in Claremont and will report into the newly promoted Financial Manager and legendary CFO.

What you’ll need

Eligible to register as a CA(SA) will get your foot in the door. They are happy to teach you the industry but an interest in investments is highly advantageous. With the role being office based, being based close to the office is a nice to have. The sooner you can start the better so that they can do a solid handover before they start their year-end process.

What you’ll get

Opportunities like this don’t come along very often where you get to work directly with the CFO who is young and nurturing while being exposed to the amazing investment industry. A great starting salary is on offer along with performance based bonuses.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Accountant

Group Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

