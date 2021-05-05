Head of Department: Information Technology (5-year

Head of Department: Information Technology (5-years Fixed Term Contract) JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead the facilitation, development and implementation of the company Provincial and Local Government Service Strategy;

Implement Service Delivery Model for Tier 3 Province capabilities, as per the company Tiered Distribution Model;

Drive continuous improvement to improve service delivery to customers;

Consolidate and facilitate the implementation of the Provincial Government departments IT and Procurement Plans in respect of the company Mandate;

Provide direction and leadership in the general management and operations of the Province;

Drive customer satisfaction excellence through effective Customer Advocacy strategies;

Provide thought leadership to clients with regard to digital solution provisioning;

Responsible for the Financial Management for the Province in order to ensure revenue generation/ profitability;

JOB REQUIREMENTSQualifications and ExperienceRequired Qualification: Bachelors Degree / B. Tech in Business Management, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Commerce and/or equivalent (NFQ Level and Credits).

Experience: 8+ years management/leadership experience within an IT environment, of which 4 years experience as a general manager or senior manager in corporate/public sector organisation.

Technical Competencies DescriptionKnowledge of: Corporate Governance; ICT Governance and Compliance; Solution Development; ICT Service Delivery; IT Quality Management; General Business Management and development; General Human Resource

Management; General Financial management; General ICT [URL Removed] (Commercial of the Shelf) Products;

OSS (Open Source Software) Products; IT Strategies and Architectures; Programme/Project; Management; Knowledge of business /service strategy; Knowledge of service management principles; Business risk and issue; identification; ICT Governance strategy, policies and procedures; Knowledge of PFMA, MFMA and procurement policies in government; Consulting in a digital society. Leadership competencies: Collaboration; Communicating and

Influencing; Outcomes Driven; Planning and Organising; Managing People and Driving Performance; Responding to Change and Pressure; Strategic Thinking; Customer Experience; Innovation; Creative Problem solving; and Decision [URL Removed] Competencies: Outgoing; Interpersonal skills; Resilience; Detail orientated; Analysing; Problem solving; Decisive; Persuasiveness; Professionalism; Emotional intelligence; Time management; Assertiveness; and Investigative.

