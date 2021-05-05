Horizontal Boring Mill Operator

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Horizontal Boring Mill Operator to operate a horizontal boring mill (Union type) and perform a certain task to completely machine component to OEM specifications

Education and Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 or N3
  • Minimum 5 years experience in turning
  • Qualified turner with recognized papers
  • 5 to 10 years on Horizontal boring mills
  • Work shifts
  • Own transport

Competencies

  • Read engineering drawings
  • Use measuring equipment both metric and imperial
  • Verbal and written communication skills
  • Self-starter, self-directed and motivated
  • While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands and fingers; reach with hands and arms, and talk and hear.
  • The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, and climb or balance, including long periods of standing during recruitment/job fairs
  • Movement through shops and field environments
  • Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus
  • Must be able to lift 20kg regularly

Responsibilities

  • Analyzes task at hand and decides the correct method of completing the task
  • Small to medium horizontal boring Mill
  • Use metric & imperial measuring equipment
  • Select correct tooling, feeds, and speeds for efficient material removal
  • Read and interpret engineering drawings and machining symbols
  • Use overhead crane
  • Participates in health and safety talks
  • Discussions on workflow and overtime requirements
  • Maintains a healthy and safe environment
  • Provides feedback to the foreman on work done and other work-related issues
  • Identifies possible improvements in the working environment
  • Highlights safety and other issues to foreman
  • General housekeeping

