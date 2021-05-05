Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Horizontal Boring Mill Operator to operate a horizontal boring mill (Union type) and perform a certain task to completely machine component to OEM specifications
Education and Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 or N3
- Minimum 5 years experience in turning
- Qualified turner with recognized papers
- 5 to 10 years on Horizontal boring mills
- Work shifts
- Own transport
Competencies
- Read engineering drawings
- Use measuring equipment both metric and imperial
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Self-starter, self-directed and motivated
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands and fingers; reach with hands and arms, and talk and hear.
- The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, and climb or balance, including long periods of standing during recruitment/job fairs
- Movement through shops and field environments
- Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus
- Must be able to lift 20kg regularly
Responsibilities
- Analyzes task at hand and decides the correct method of completing the task
- Small to medium horizontal boring Mill
- Use metric & imperial measuring equipment
- Select correct tooling, feeds, and speeds for efficient material removal
- Read and interpret engineering drawings and machining symbols
- Use overhead crane
- Participates in health and safety talks
- Discussions on workflow and overtime requirements
- Maintains a healthy and safe environment
- Provides feedback to the foreman on work done and other work-related issues
- Identifies possible improvements in the working environment
- Highlights safety and other issues to foreman
- General housekeeping
Please visit our website at www.boardroom.co.for more details and to register your C.V.