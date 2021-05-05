Horizontal Boring Mill Operator

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Horizontal Boring Mill Operator to operate a horizontal boring mill (Union type) and perform a certain task to completely machine component to OEM specifications

Education and Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 or N3

Minimum 5 years experience in turning

Qualified turner with recognized papers

5 to 10 years on Horizontal boring mills

Work shifts

Own transport

Competencies

Read engineering drawings

Use measuring equipment both metric and imperial

Verbal and written communication skills

Self-starter, self-directed and motivated

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands and fingers; reach with hands and arms, and talk and hear.

The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, and climb or balance, including long periods of standing during recruitment/job fairs

Movement through shops and field environments

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus

Must be able to lift 20kg regularly

Responsibilities

Analyzes task at hand and decides the correct method of completing the task

Small to medium horizontal boring Mill

Use metric & imperial measuring equipment

Select correct tooling, feeds, and speeds for efficient material removal

Read and interpret engineering drawings and machining symbols

Use overhead crane

Participates in health and safety talks

Discussions on workflow and overtime requirements

Maintains a healthy and safe environment

Provides feedback to the foreman on work done and other work-related issues

Identifies possible improvements in the working environment

Highlights safety and other issues to foreman

General housekeeping

Please visit our website at www.boardroom.co.for more details and to register your C.V.

