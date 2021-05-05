HR Business Partner

May 5, 2021

Non-negotiable – Must have manufacturing background

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Develop, maintain and implement HR related policies,
  • Contribute if development and implementation of HR strategy and programs
  • Consult with line management and provide daily HR guidance
  • Resolve employee relations issues (including grievances)
  • Handle disciplinary matters
  • Manage recruitment, selection and placement processes (including policies induction)
  • Implement talent management strategy (incl succession planning)
  • In conjunction with line management, identify training needs, implement training programs
  • Develop and submit Workplace Skills Plan and Employment Equity Plan
  • Manage termination and attend to non-complex CCMA/Bargaining council disputes
  • Perform HR administration/transactional activities (Benefits management, UIF processes, payroll admin like pay slips, pay queries, etc)

KEY SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Development, interpretation and implementation of HR policies
  • Interpretation and implementation of labour legislation
  • Training & skills development principles and processes
  • Payroll administration
  • Problem solving skills
  • Familiarity with conducting data analysis and reporting statistics
  • Communication skills

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • HR related tertiary qualification (Post Grd-12)
  • B Tech/Honours in HR or Labour law an advantage
  • Must come experience dealing with unions

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment selection and placement
  • Knowledge and experience in employee relations/labour law
  • Talent management principles and application/implementation
  • Handling disciplinary matter/hearing and grievances
  • Developing WSP/ATR and EE plan
  • Proficiency in MS Office package (especially Advanced Excel)

