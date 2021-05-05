HR Business Partner

Non-negotiable – Must have manufacturing background
Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop, maintain and implement HR related policies,
- Contribute if development and implementation of HR strategy and programs
- Consult with line management and provide daily HR guidance
- Resolve employee relations issues (including grievances)
- Handle disciplinary matters
- Manage recruitment, selection and placement processes (including policies induction)
- Implement talent management strategy (incl succession planning)
- In conjunction with line management, identify training needs, implement training programs
- Develop and submit Workplace Skills Plan and Employment Equity Plan
- Manage termination and attend to non-complex CCMA/Bargaining council disputes
- Perform HR administration/transactional activities (Benefits management, UIF processes, payroll admin like pay slips, pay queries, etc)
KEY SKILLS REQUIRED
- Development, interpretation and implementation of HR policies
- Interpretation and implementation of labour legislation
- Training & skills development principles and processes
- Payroll administration
- Problem solving skills
- Familiarity with conducting data analysis and reporting statistics
- Communication skills
Desired Experience & Qualification
- HR related tertiary qualification (Post Grd-12)
- B Tech/Honours in HR or Labour law an advantage
- Must come experience dealing with unions
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment selection and placement
- Knowledge and experience in employee relations/labour law
- Talent management principles and application/implementation
- Handling disciplinary matter/hearing and grievances
- Developing WSP/ATR and EE plan
- Proficiency in MS Office package (especially Advanced Excel)