HR Business Partner at Professional Services

The successful incumbent will be expected to provide a broad range of HR Services to assigned business areas and be instrumental in facilitating and implementing agreed deliverables.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Business Partnering
- Understand and execute the HR support requirements of the business
- Maintain healthy relationships across the business by conducting regular meetings with the various business departments, building and developing trusted relationships with the various departmental leaderships
- Work collaboratively with departmental heads throughout the business to ensure all employee matters are timeously addressed, resolved and escalated where appropriate
- Establish strong relationships with all managers, empowering them on how to use all available HR tools and guiding them through HR Policies & Procedures
- Keep abreast of trends, legislation aimed at managing organizational change, engaging employees, increase organizational effectiveness and best practices in HR
Recruitment and Retention
- Execute the functions of Talent Management for the Firm including recruitment, retention, performance management and succession planning
- Attract, identify and headhunt/source high potential candidates that best meet the selection criteria and in keeping with transformation needs of the firm
- Define profiles in consultation with hiring Line Manager, draft job specifications and any required advertising material
- Brief agencies on job specifications, advertise internally/externally when required and consider non-traditional sources of recruitment where appropriate i.e. Head hunting, Referrals, Internal movements etc.
- Anticipate professional needs of the organization and pipeline potential candidates – recruit ahead of demand – with a focus on transformation
- Ensure a high-quality candidate experience, build relationships with and developing loyalty of candidate to the business
- Conduct informal check in meetings with New Joiner, ensuring their induction is successful
- Facilitate mid probation discussions with hiring Line Manager where necessary
- Implement a “buddy” and mentorship programs where appropriate
- Circulate temporary employee schedules to line managers and update fixed employment contracts regularly
Strategy implementation
- Provide input into the HR framework and strategy creation
- Implement and execute HR strategies, policies, and practices within departments
- Develop and enact HR policies that support business objectives
- Provide input on the HR implications of business decisions and plans
- Cascade the HR strategy to all areas of the business and act as the Change Agent for successful implementation
- Maintain accountability for end to end delivery of HR practices
- Implement agreed business deliverables aligned to HR Strategy/Business Strategy
- Collaborate to develop and implement best practice HR programs, policies and systems that support the organization and managers in meeting their strategic priorities.
- Provide guidance and input on workforce planning, business unit restructures, and succession planning
Performance/Talent Management
- Manage and co-ordinate the performance management processes and career development processes for the business
- Drive the implementation of succession planning strategy through effective execution plans and processes
- Assist and provide guidance on evaluation criteria, application of the rating scale and the overall performance evaluation process of the Firm
- Assist with Identifying training needs when necessary, as part of the Personal Development Plans
- Provide guidance and support in Performance Management
- Conduct poor performance discussions
- Draft performance improvement plans and tracking thereof
- Manage incapacity process as per the Firm’s policies
Employment Equity
- Ensure compliance with the overall transformation and Employment Equity Agenda
- Understand the department employment equity targets and drive awareness and compliance with targets
- Ensure execution of all initiatives in line with the EE Plan
Internal Business Process
- Custodian of policies, procedures and documentation management and ensuring compliance thereof
- General HR Administration functions required for fulfilment of the role
Reporting
- Accountable for monthly HR reporting on HR related actives in assigned business
- Accountable for monthly exit interview trend analysis
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A university degree in a related field of practice
- 10 Years relevant experience in a similar role
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft Office: proficiency in MS word, PowerPoint, Outlook 365 and Excel.
- Knowledge and principles of HR policies practices
- Knowledge of labour legislation (BCEA, EE, LRA)
- Knowledge and experience of HRI systems
- Solutions driven
- Builds relationships with all levels of staff
- Masters recruitment tools and data
- Ability to quickly master the CDH online systems
- Ability to meet deadlines and prioritize workloads
- Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality
- Tenacity and high stress tolerance
- Dependable and accepts responsibility
- Adaptable and flexible
- Excellent problem -solving skills
Desired Skills:
- hr degree
- 10 yrs HR BP experience
- HR Strategy
- OD
- Employee Engagement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Professional services company based in Sandton