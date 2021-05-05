HR Business Partner at Professional Services

The successful incumbent will be expected to provide a broad range of HR Services to assigned business areas and be instrumental in facilitating and implementing agreed deliverables.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Partnering

Understand and execute the HR support requirements of the business

Maintain healthy relationships across the business by conducting regular meetings with the various business departments, building and developing trusted relationships with the various departmental leaderships

Work collaboratively with departmental heads throughout the business to ensure all employee matters are timeously addressed, resolved and escalated where appropriate

Establish strong relationships with all managers, empowering them on how to use all available HR tools and guiding them through HR Policies & Procedures

Keep abreast of trends, legislation aimed at managing organizational change, engaging employees, increase organizational effectiveness and best practices in HR

Recruitment and Retention

Execute the functions of Talent Management for the Firm including recruitment, retention, performance management and succession planning

Attract, identify and headhunt/source high potential candidates that best meet the selection criteria and in keeping with transformation needs of the firm

Define profiles in consultation with hiring Line Manager, draft job specifications and any required advertising material

Brief agencies on job specifications, advertise internally/externally when required and consider non-traditional sources of recruitment where appropriate i.e. Head hunting, Referrals, Internal movements etc.

Anticipate professional needs of the organization and pipeline potential candidates – recruit ahead of demand – with a focus on transformation

Ensure a high-quality candidate experience, build relationships with and developing loyalty of candidate to the business

Conduct informal check in meetings with New Joiner, ensuring their induction is successful

Facilitate mid probation discussions with hiring Line Manager where necessary

Implement a “buddy” and mentorship programs where appropriate

Circulate temporary employee schedules to line managers and update fixed employment contracts regularly

Strategy implementation

Provide input into the HR framework and strategy creation

Implement and execute HR strategies, policies, and practices within departments

Develop and enact HR policies that support business objectives

Provide input on the HR implications of business decisions and plans

Cascade the HR strategy to all areas of the business and act as the Change Agent for successful implementation

Maintain accountability for end to end delivery of HR practices

Implement agreed business deliverables aligned to HR Strategy/Business Strategy

Collaborate to develop and implement best practice HR programs, policies and systems that support the organization and managers in meeting their strategic priorities.

Provide guidance and input on workforce planning, business unit restructures, and succession planning

Performance/Talent Management

Manage and co-ordinate the performance management processes and career development processes for the business

Drive the implementation of succession planning strategy through effective execution plans and processes

Assist and provide guidance on evaluation criteria, application of the rating scale and the overall performance evaluation process of the Firm

Assist with Identifying training needs when necessary, as part of the Personal Development Plans

Provide guidance and support in Performance Management

Conduct poor performance discussions

Draft performance improvement plans and tracking thereof

Manage incapacity process as per the Firm’s policies

Employment Equity

Ensure compliance with the overall transformation and Employment Equity Agenda

Understand the department employment equity targets and drive awareness and compliance with targets

Ensure execution of all initiatives in line with the EE Plan

Internal Business Process

Custodian of policies, procedures and documentation management and ensuring compliance thereof

General HR Administration functions required for fulfilment of the role

Reporting

Accountable for monthly HR reporting on HR related actives in assigned business

Accountable for monthly exit interview trend analysis

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A university degree in a related field of practice

10 Years relevant experience in a similar role

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office: proficiency in MS word, PowerPoint, Outlook 365 and Excel.

Knowledge and principles of HR policies practices

Knowledge of labour legislation (BCEA, EE, LRA)

Knowledge and experience of HRI systems

Solutions driven

Builds relationships with all levels of staff

Masters recruitment tools and data

Ability to quickly master the CDH online systems

Ability to meet deadlines and prioritize workloads

Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality

Tenacity and high stress tolerance

Dependable and accepts responsibility

Adaptable and flexible

Excellent problem -solving skills

About The Employer:

Professional services company based in Sandton

