HR Business Partner at Professional Services

May 5, 2021

The successful incumbent will be expected to provide a broad range of HR Services to assigned business areas and be instrumental in facilitating and implementing agreed deliverables.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Partnering

  • Understand and execute the HR support requirements of the business
  • Maintain healthy relationships across the business by conducting regular meetings with the various business departments, building and developing trusted relationships with the various departmental leaderships
  • Work collaboratively with departmental heads throughout the business to ensure all employee matters are timeously addressed, resolved and escalated where appropriate
  • Establish strong relationships with all managers, empowering them on how to use all available HR tools and guiding them through HR Policies & Procedures
  • Keep abreast of trends, legislation aimed at managing organizational change, engaging employees, increase organizational effectiveness and best practices in HR

Recruitment and Retention

  • Execute the functions of Talent Management for the Firm including recruitment, retention, performance management and succession planning
  • Attract, identify and headhunt/source high potential candidates that best meet the selection criteria and in keeping with transformation needs of the firm
  • Define profiles in consultation with hiring Line Manager, draft job specifications and any required advertising material
  • Brief agencies on job specifications, advertise internally/externally when required and consider non-traditional sources of recruitment where appropriate i.e. Head hunting, Referrals, Internal movements etc.
  • Anticipate professional needs of the organization and pipeline potential candidates – recruit ahead of demand – with a focus on transformation
  • Ensure a high-quality candidate experience, build relationships with and developing loyalty of candidate to the business
  • Conduct informal check in meetings with New Joiner, ensuring their induction is successful
  • Facilitate mid probation discussions with hiring Line Manager where necessary
  • Implement a “buddy” and mentorship programs where appropriate
  • Circulate temporary employee schedules to line managers and update fixed employment contracts regularly

Strategy implementation

  • Provide input into the HR framework and strategy creation
  • Implement and execute HR strategies, policies, and practices within departments
  • Develop and enact HR policies that support business objectives
  • Provide input on the HR implications of business decisions and plans
  • Cascade the HR strategy to all areas of the business and act as the Change Agent for successful implementation
  • Maintain accountability for end to end delivery of HR practices
  • Implement agreed business deliverables aligned to HR Strategy/Business Strategy
  • Collaborate to develop and implement best practice HR programs, policies and systems that support the organization and managers in meeting their strategic priorities.
  • Provide guidance and input on workforce planning, business unit restructures, and succession planning

Performance/Talent Management

  • Manage and co-ordinate the performance management processes and career development processes for the business
  • Drive the implementation of succession planning strategy through effective execution plans and processes
  • Assist and provide guidance on evaluation criteria, application of the rating scale and the overall performance evaluation process of the Firm
  • Assist with Identifying training needs when necessary, as part of the Personal Development Plans
  • Provide guidance and support in Performance Management
  • Conduct poor performance discussions
  • Draft performance improvement plans and tracking thereof
  • Manage incapacity process as per the Firm’s policies

Employment Equity

  • Ensure compliance with the overall transformation and Employment Equity Agenda
  • Understand the department employment equity targets and drive awareness and compliance with targets
  • Ensure execution of all initiatives in line with the EE Plan

Internal Business Process

  • Custodian of policies, procedures and documentation management and ensuring compliance thereof
  • General HR Administration functions required for fulfilment of the role

Reporting

  • Accountable for monthly HR reporting on HR related actives in assigned business
  • Accountable for monthly exit interview trend analysis

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A university degree in a related field of practice
  • 10 Years relevant experience in a similar role

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Microsoft Office: proficiency in MS word, PowerPoint, Outlook 365 and Excel.
  • Knowledge and principles of HR policies practices
  • Knowledge of labour legislation (BCEA, EE, LRA)
  • Knowledge and experience of HRI systems
  • Solutions driven
  • Builds relationships with all levels of staff
  • Masters recruitment tools and data
  • Ability to quickly master the CDH online systems
  • Ability to meet deadlines and prioritize workloads
  • Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality
  • Tenacity and high stress tolerance
  • Dependable and accepts responsibility
  • Adaptable and flexible
  • Excellent problem -solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • hr degree
  • 10 yrs HR BP experience
  • HR Strategy
  • OD
  • Employee Engagement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Professional services company based in Sandton

