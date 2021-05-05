Intermediate Java Developer – Semi remote with occasional travel – R60k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be a part of a small dynamic and challenging company that performs Java and iOs services for the mining sector. The business is always looking for innovative talent, problem solvers. In turn they provide the guidance, opportunity and framework to be innovative and productive. You will form part of the Java Development team.

The role is semi remote with occasional travel to some of their remote branches within the country.

Requirements:

4 to 6 years’ experience

Java EE

Maven build

JTA

EJB

CDI

JPA

JMS

JAX-RS

JAX-WS

JavaFX

MQTT

JIRA

Confluence

Agile

Wildfly

Python

MySQL

PostgreSQL

JUnit

Arquillian

Reference Number for this position is GZ52885 which is a permanent position based in the Randburg but working semi remote offering a salary of up to R60k per month highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

