Junior Creditors Clerk

May 5, 2021

  • Capturing supplier invoices and processing on Pastel Evolution
  • Reconciliations
  • Checking stock has been received and processing GRN’s into system

Looking for an energetic and enthusiastic person with a sharp mind and willing to learn
Must have own reliable transport

Candidate MUST be fluent in AFRIKAANS

If you do not hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Reconciliations
  • Grade 12
  • Pastel

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– Well established company based in Randfontein
– Will be relocating to Krugersdorp in the next few weeks

