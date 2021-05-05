Junior Creditors Clerk

Capturing supplier invoices and processing on Pastel Evolution

Reconciliations

Checking stock has been received and processing GRN’s into system

Looking for an energetic and enthusiastic person with a sharp mind and willing to learn

Must have own reliable transport

Candidate MUST be fluent in AFRIKAANS

If you do not hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Grade 12

Pastel

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– Well established company based in Randfontein

– Will be relocating to Krugersdorp in the next few weeks

