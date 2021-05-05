Junior Creditors Clerk

- Capturing supplier invoices and processing on Pastel Evolution
- Reconciliations
- Checking stock has been received and processing GRN’s into system
Looking for an energetic and enthusiastic person with a sharp mind and willing to learn
Must have own reliable transport
Candidate MUST be fluent in AFRIKAANS
If you do not hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Reconciliations
- Grade 12
- Pastel
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
– Well established company based in Randfontein
– Will be relocating to Krugersdorp in the next few weeks