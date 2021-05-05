Key Accounts Sales Rep

- Safety sector industry
- Sales of safety related consumables, desktop printers and mobile label printers
- Must have minimum 3 years external sales experience in the manufacturing or laboratory industry
- Establishing professional relationships within assigned accounts
- Meet assigned targets for profitable sales volume
- Proactively assess customer needs on an ongoing basis
- Ensure customer compliance with customer agreements
- CRM experience
Good commission incentive on reaching of target
Must have valid drivers licence and own reliable vehicle – petrol card will be supplied
Ability to close deals and engage with customers at a senior level
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Closing deals
- Technology literate
- Sales
- CRM
- Safety consumables
- Printers
- Key Accounts
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Suppliers of safety cans, safety cabinets, desktop printers, mobile label printers, lock out boxes, lock out tag out devices