Key Accounts Sales Rep

May 5, 2021

  • Safety sector industry
  • Sales of safety related consumables, desktop printers and mobile label printers
  • Must have minimum 3 years external sales experience in the manufacturing or laboratory industry
  • Establishing professional relationships within assigned accounts
  • Meet assigned targets for profitable sales volume
  • Proactively assess customer needs on an ongoing basis
  • Ensure customer compliance with customer agreements
  • CRM experience

Good commission incentive on reaching of target

Must have valid drivers licence and own reliable vehicle – petrol card will be supplied

Ability to close deals and engage with customers at a senior level

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Closing deals
  • Technology literate
  • Sales
  • CRM
  • Safety consumables
  • Printers
  • Key Accounts

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Suppliers of safety cans, safety cabinets, desktop printers, mobile label printers, lock out boxes, lock out tag out devices

