Key Accounts Sales Rep

Safety sector industry

Sales of safety related consumables, desktop printers and mobile label printers

Must have minimum 3 years external sales experience in the manufacturing or laboratory industry

Establishing professional relationships within assigned accounts

Meet assigned targets for profitable sales volume

Proactively assess customer needs on an ongoing basis

Ensure customer compliance with customer agreements

CRM experience

Good commission incentive on reaching of target

Must have valid drivers licence and own reliable vehicle – petrol card will be supplied

Ability to close deals and engage with customers at a senior level

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Matric

Closing deals

Technology literate

Sales

CRM

Safety consumables

Printers

Key Accounts

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Suppliers of safety cans, safety cabinets, desktop printers, mobile label printers, lock out boxes, lock out tag out devices

