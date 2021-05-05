Management Accountant (Insurance Industry Experience a must)

A leading Insurance Company is seeking a Management Accountant who is an Excel Wizard to join their Stable, ever growing team.

You will be responsible for Internal Management reporting and forecasting using adaptive tools (IS, BS and Cash flow). This role will also require you to prepare GCR reports, prepare Annual Budgets and align the BS Management Accounts to AFS. The successful candidate must also be the “Middle-man” between IT and Finance and this include the administrating of Accpac and assisting/guiding new Finance IT system implementation. You will also be required to assist with IFRS 17 implementation project.

If you would like to take the next step in your career and join a Company that will reward excellence then apply now!

Desired Skills:

Bcom + Insurance Industry Experience no- negotiable Excel advanced skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

