Material Quality Consultant (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Material Quality Consultant (EE). Main purpose of the position:

Accountable for all laboratory related tasks (product testing and equipment calibration) including, precision, accuracy, reliability, repeatability of test results. Handling the maintenance of the ISO 9001 quality management system across the Business .

Responsibilities: TESTING AND ANALYSIS:

Conduct process investigations, finds root cause of defects (performs root cause analysis of quality issues raised), and implement appropriate corrective action measures.

Test and verify products against established specifications / requirements and identify, hold and or reject products that do not meet the required specifications / standards.

Ensure internal customer complaints from the DCs from receipt, testing through to communication of test results, generation and issuing of test reports.

Report all non-functional equipment and raise job cards.

Ensure that calibration and verification of measuring equipment is done.

ADMINISTRATION AND REPORTS:

Keep record of all test results.

Perform process-quality auditing using a checklist at prescribed frequencies.

File all quality records for record keeping purposes and to ensure ease of retrieval.

Facilitate completion of non-conformances.

Facilitate corrective action process to ensure actions are followed up in a timely manner.

Update the display boards with non conforming information.

Assist with maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality System and assist with writing of work instructions (Standard Operating Procedures), improve troubleshooting documents, and participates during the companys system audits.

Train/coach team leaders/operators regarding SOPs and any work-related tasks critical to quality.

Maintain housekeeping especially in the laboratory (area of responsibility) and assist with the implementation and maintenance of the 5S program.

PROJECT ACTIVITIES:

Participate in departmental and other meetings as required and provide regular feedback and updates on any production/process related issues.

Keep abreast of Best Practices in technologies and techniques affecting the quality/ production process or outcomes.

Communicate with the department manager on issues of importance and provide up to date information on the progress of ongoing activities and projects.

SAFETY:

When on the plant ensure that safety equipment must be worn at all times namely: safety shoes, safety glasses, earplugs, gloves

Ensure that all Company Safety policies are adhered to at all times.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Relevant qualification in Chemical Engineering / Analytical Chemistry / Quality or Production related qualifications

2-3 years experience within the manufacturing/ FMCG industry

Knowledge and understanding of Six Sigma and continuous improvement initiatives an advantage

ISO 9001 certification/qualification is advantageous.

Work Standards

Quality Orientation

Managing Work (includes Time Management)

Planning and Organizing

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Communication

Building Partnerships

Initiating Action

Information Monitoring

Formal Presentation

Attributes:

Strong and assertive personality with good communication skills and ability to articulate information to management as and when required.

Attention to detail, high computer literacy and the ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment.

