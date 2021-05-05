Meter Management Administrator: Reference: 20717 Pretoria

Secure this opportunity. Share in the success of this well established successful concern.
Duties
Oversee the daily management of the prepaid metering requirements through customer queries, vending platform operations as well as metering hardware management and revenue.
Prepaid Summary report
Prepaid Platform monthly maintenance
Ordering of prepaid meters
Customer queries
Preparing accommodation type reports
Expenditure reports
Manage Technicians
Arrange Site Inspection Roster
Follow-up with site inspector on investigations
Logging of cases on MDA
Generate Tokens on Prepaid platform for (Free Issues, Replacement Tokens and Repair Tokens)
New meter registration
Set tariff indexes
Update tariff on system
Attend to prepaid meter queries
Stock Inventory and Stock Take
Arrange stock for technicians daily
Update meter numbers on MDA
Move replaced / faulty meters into Replaced Meter Storeroom
Consumption queries and reconciliations
Job Card allocation and review
Provide reports on installations, cost, progress and feedback of meters.
Compile Meter recharge per quantity Report
Emergency after hours assistance
Manage the after-hour phone
Requirements
Matric qualification required.
Administration course or related qualification preferred.
Microsoft Programs:
MS Word – Intermediate
MS Excel – Intermediate
MS Power Point – Intermediate
MS Outlook – Intermediate
2- 3 years’ administrative experience required.
Basic understanding of meter reticulation required
Basic knowledge of how metering works preferred
Understanding of how Council tariffs work preferred
