Meter Management Administrator: Reference: 20717 Pretoria

Duties

Oversee the daily management of the prepaid metering requirements through customer queries, vending platform operations as well as metering hardware management and revenue.

Prepaid Summary report

Prepaid Platform monthly maintenance

Ordering of prepaid meters

Customer queries

Preparing accommodation type reports

Expenditure reports

Manage Technicians

Arrange Site Inspection Roster

Follow-up with site inspector on investigations

Logging of cases on MDA

Generate Tokens on Prepaid platform for (Free Issues, Replacement Tokens and Repair Tokens)

New meter registration

Set tariff indexes

Update tariff on system

Attend to prepaid meter queries

Stock Inventory and Stock Take

Arrange stock for technicians daily

Update meter numbers on MDA

Move replaced / faulty meters into Replaced Meter Storeroom

Consumption queries and reconciliations

Job Card allocation and review

Provide reports on installations, cost, progress and feedback of meters.

Compile Meter recharge per quantity Report

Emergency after hours assistance

Manage the after-hour phone

Requirements

Matric qualification required.

Administration course or related qualification preferred.

Microsoft Programs:

MS Word – Intermediate

MS Excel – Intermediate

MS Power Point – Intermediate

MS Outlook – Intermediate

2- 3 years’ administrative experience required.

Basic understanding of meter reticulation required

Basic knowledge of how metering works preferred

Understanding of how Council tariffs work preferred

