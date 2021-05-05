New Product Development Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading international food product manufacturing company seeks to employ a New Product Development Manager for their Cape Town plant in Cape Town. The core of this role is to manage the new product development of sauces, condiments, meat products, etc, managing a small team in the department and ensuring that the company remains competitive, with exceptional quality standards met.This is a critical and key role to the efficient functioning of the groups position as market leader in their field and we require very specialized skills and qualifications, as set out below:

You will have completed a B-Tech in Food Technology and have worked in a related role for 3-4 years previously.

You must have proven experience in taking ownership of new product development, product benchmarking, recipe improvements, product labelling and food quality management.

In addition, you are a fundi at testing raw materials, analyzing results, drawing up specifications and drafting costing of new products for production.

Proficiency in advanced MS Office, lab practices, HACCP and other international legislative requirements are essential

You must have a valid drivers license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful. Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position