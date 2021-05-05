Operational Implementation Manager at Healthcare

The successful implementation of all scheme, provider and vendor (list is not exhaustive) related rules by the Data Admin Department

Ensuring that the Implementations department tasks are completed within defined SLAs

Ensuring that the Quality Assurance department tasks completed as per defined SLAs and SOPs focusing on Quality output

Manage all the Quality Control department tasks with a focus on Claim file transfers, QC of NAPPI codes, ERA’s, Providers Statements, etc

Manage the end to end Funder/ scheme reconciliation process in the Fund Control Department

Evaluate and implement procedures and processes within Operations Implementations department with a focus on continuous improvement and automation

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Operational Excellence

Documentation

Communication

Project Management

Staff Management and Development

Departmental Analysis and Reporting

Desired Skills:

– Grade 12/ Matric. – Tertiary education – B-Com

BPharm or BSc.

Understanding of the current core processing system.

Clinical experience would be advantageous.

Familiarity with technology.

. – Process Management experience

Staff Management and Development experience

4 – 5 years related experience in medical schemes.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare Company

