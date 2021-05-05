Operational Implementation Manager at Healthcare

May 5, 2021

The successful implementation of all scheme, provider and vendor (list is not exhaustive) related rules by the Data Admin Department

  • Ensuring that the Implementations department tasks are completed within defined SLAs
  • Ensuring that the Quality Assurance department tasks completed as per defined SLAs and SOPs focusing on Quality output
  • Manage all the Quality Control department tasks with a focus on Claim file transfers, QC of NAPPI codes, ERA’s, Providers Statements, etc
  • Manage the end to end Funder/ scheme reconciliation process in the Fund Control Department
  • Evaluate and implement procedures and processes within Operations Implementations department with a focus on continuous improvement and automation

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Operational Excellence
  • Documentation
  • Communication
  • Project Management
  • Staff Management and Development
  • Departmental Analysis and Reporting

Desired Skills:

  – Grade 12/ Matric. – Tertiary education – B-Com
  • BPharm or BSc.
  • Understanding of the current core processing system.
  • Clinical experience would be advantageous.
  • Familiarity with technology.
  Process Management experience
  • Staff Management and Development experience
  • 4 – 5 years related experience in medical schemes.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare Company

