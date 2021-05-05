Operations Manager

May 5, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in Facilities/ Operations Management
  • Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background

DUTIES:
Budgeting and Expense Control:

  • Input on annual expense budget
  • Control Monthly expense budget
  • Manage & Create purchase orders on system
  • Maintain stock register
  • Manage & Issue work orders

Building Management and Administration:

  • Repair T I Inspections. Manage and execute emergency and running maintenance
  • Manage aspects like cleaning, security and allocation of building sites.
  • Housekeeping inspections in accordance with inspection programme
  • Reinstatement inspections
  • Vacancy inspections
  • CAD vs vacant space inspections
  • Building inventory
  • Monitoring of adherence to house rules and reporting transgression of User Clause Key Control
  • Issue parking access permits & Auditing of access permits
  • Energy Management (including meter readings) & Municipal Accounts (including electrical recoveries)
  • Liaise with internal and external parties on aspects of good housekeeping
  • Attend to logged calls
  • Register feet-counts in shopping centers daily (Rental only)
  • Populate and update on records
  • Risk Management, example access control
  • Implementation of emergency plans
  • Implementation & Monitoring of statutory requirements
  • Coordinating and processing Public Liability and Property Damage Claims
  • Coordinating and Chairing OHSA Meetings

Tenant Installations, Revamps and Upgrades:

  • Act as on-site project manager
  • Manage smaller TI as well as smaller projects, including specifications
  • Project Management of Revamps and
  • Upgrading in conjunction with Centre / Property Manager

People Management:

  • Internal Staff: Performance Management;
  • Training & Development (where applicable)

Learn more/Apply for this position