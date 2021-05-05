Operations Manager

REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in Facilities/ Operations Management
- Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background
DUTIES:
Budgeting and Expense Control:
- Input on annual expense budget
- Control Monthly expense budget
- Manage & Create purchase orders on system
- Maintain stock register
- Manage & Issue work orders
Building Management and Administration:
- Repair T I Inspections. Manage and execute emergency and running maintenance
- Manage aspects like cleaning, security and allocation of building sites.
- Housekeeping inspections in accordance with inspection programme
- Reinstatement inspections
- Vacancy inspections
- CAD vs vacant space inspections
- Building inventory
- Monitoring of adherence to house rules and reporting transgression of User Clause Key Control
- Issue parking access permits & Auditing of access permits
- Energy Management (including meter readings) & Municipal Accounts (including electrical recoveries)
- Liaise with internal and external parties on aspects of good housekeeping
- Attend to logged calls
- Register feet-counts in shopping centers daily (Rental only)
- Populate and update on records
- Risk Management, example access control
- Implementation of emergency plans
- Implementation & Monitoring of statutory requirements
- Coordinating and processing Public Liability and Property Damage Claims
- Coordinating and Chairing OHSA Meetings
Tenant Installations, Revamps and Upgrades:
- Act as on-site project manager
- Manage smaller TI as well as smaller projects, including specifications
- Project Management of Revamps and
- Upgrading in conjunction with Centre / Property Manager
People Management:
- Internal Staff: Performance Management;
- Training & Development (where applicable)