Paid Media Specialist at Salt

My creative agency client is venturing into the performance space. They are, therefore, looking for a Paid Media Specialist to focus on their UK clients’ performance marketing needs! This role is more than just implementation. You will have the freedom and responsibility to create, implement, analyze and guide the client through their Paid Media journey. Requirements:

You need to be an expert in Facebook Ads and Google Ads

Demonstrate that you can create an A/B testing framework

Be able to report back to C-level staff confidently and knowledgeably

Experts in Analytics and Excel!

Able to create strategic presentations to communicate roadmaps, optimization and next steps.

This position would require candidates to be in the office 5 days a week. Position based in Johannesburg. For more information, or to apply, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position