Private Equity / Merger & Acquisition Consultant at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our dynamiOur dynamic consultancy client, located in Johannesburg, with multi-industry focus, is looking for a finance focused, innovative and experienced individual to join their team, on a part time basis, to assist with short term strategic acquisitions and assist in expanding and complimenting their existing capital network base.You will have a relevant Bachelor’s degree with either CFA, CA(SA), CAIA, CFP and 2-5 years experience in strategic mergers and acquisitions, private deal structuring, private equity networking, with a solid high nett worth network and established business relationships.Due to the nature of this role, the working environment is remote and hours are flexible. Contract could run between 8 – 12 months, with a view to being more permanent based on performance and achieving goals.The core of this role is to facilitate the strategic acquisition transactions of a medium sized company/companies In South Africa and the core function of our ideal candidate is to facilitate and onboard additional private deal structuring and negotiating within their own established high nett worth private sector.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position