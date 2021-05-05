Product Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Good skills in conducting and synthesising research, insights, and findings.
- Good understanding of service design tools and methods.
- Good skills in structuring and visualising journey maps, service ideation, concept communication and specification.
- Facilitating workshops, set design sprints, business requirements etc. advantageous
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Knowledgeable about interaction design principles and information architecture
- Knowledgeable about design standards in UX/UI, service, and interaction design both for web and mobile
- Strong understanding of design thinking, with the confidence to plan and lead a variety of research techniques to uncover market and user insights, pain points, and problems.
- Demonstrate expertise in UX/CX/SD, storytelling, branding, or other specialised design skills that bring complex solutions to life creatively, efficiently, and powerfully.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
- Professional HCI / UX / SD / Design Thinking certifications
Preferred Qualifications:
- An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous
Experience required:
- 2 + years working experience, 2 years within a design industry or similar.
- Experience with web and mobile app design.
- Working knowledge of responsive design and grid principles.
Other experience:
- Strong typography, layout and visual design skills.
- Working knowledge of the ideation and creation of UI design deliverables, such as Sitemaps, user flows, wireframes, lo-fi and hi-fi layouts, prototypes.
- Experience designing for omni-channel services advantageous
- Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin, and other relevant design toolsetc.
- Portfolio of Service Design focused work samples
- Experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and projects is advantageous