Product Designer

May 5, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Good skills in conducting and synthesising research, insights, and findings.
  • Good understanding of service design tools and methods.
  • Good skills in structuring and visualising journey maps, service ideation, concept communication and specification.
  • Facilitating workshops, set design sprints, business requirements etc. advantageous
  • In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Knowledgeable about interaction design principles and information architecture
  • Knowledgeable about design standards in UX/UI, service, and interaction design both for web and mobile
  • Strong understanding of design thinking, with the confidence to plan and lead a variety of research techniques to uncover market and user insights, pain points, and problems.
  • Demonstrate expertise in UX/CX/SD, storytelling, branding, or other specialised design skills that bring complex solutions to life creatively, efficiently, and powerfully.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Professional HCI / UX / SD / Design Thinking certifications

Preferred Qualifications:

  • An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous

Experience required:

  • 2 + years working experience, 2 years within a design industry or similar.
  • Experience with web and mobile app design.
  • Working knowledge of responsive design and grid principles.

Other experience:

  • Strong typography, layout and visual design skills.
  • Working knowledge of the ideation and creation of UI design deliverables, such as Sitemaps, user flows, wireframes, lo-fi and hi-fi layouts, prototypes.
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services advantageous
  • Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin, and other relevant design toolsetc.
  • Portfolio of Service Design focused work samples
  • Experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and projects is advantageous

