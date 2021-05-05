Product Manager TL

The role of the Team Leader: Product Management is to lead and guide Product Management within Johannesburg and Cape Town.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Product Management Strategy

Participate in the formulation and implementation of the overall long-term Product Management strategy

Set and monitor performance measures and targets to facilitate optimal operational performance

Legal Compliance

Responsible for the overall legal compliance of the Product Management department of relevant legislation and regulations

Ensure Group Company policies and legal guidelines are communicated throughout the Product Management department and that they are always followed

Set policies for the Product Management Department

Accountable for the delivery of required documentation for regulatory reporting by due date

Finance

Provide input into the development of Product Management department budgets

Continuously search ways to ensure optimal cost utilisation for all Product Management department activities

Stakeholder Relations

Build and maintain trust relationships with the UK, Management Team, key Suppliers and Customers to ensure business needs are met and employees are self-motivated and driven

Work as part of the Management team to share ideas and improve operation, contribute to new business initiatives and projects and review and communicate the impact of Product Management department activities

Work collaboratively, negotiate and engage with key Stakeholders to facilitate delivery and compliance with Product Management department strategy

Ensure effective relationships with Customer businesses through maintaining an appropriate interface between the Product Management department, Suppliers and Customers

Facilitate and encourage effective intra- and cross departmental interaction

People Management

Lead and manage the Product Management department workforce through promoting teamwork, providing guidance and support, empowering decision making and driving a performance-based culture

Proactively contribute to creating a good team atmosphere, takes ownership for team cohesion and team development

Delegate responsibilities and supervise the work, provide advice and motivation to drive maximum performance

Develop an enabling workplace through the provision of required resources, infrastructure and processes to execute job functions

Strive to maintain an ethical and engaged Product Management workforce that is conducive to attracting, retaining and motivating Talented employees at all levels within the Product Management department

Develop, coach and mentor direct reports

Identify and develop a successor

Actively participate in developing the Company’s culture that is performance driven, attracts and retains Talent and that is focused on quality Customer service by setting annual KPI’s for the Product Management team, ensure alignment to company objectives, measure performance and provide feedback

Communicate with Product Management staff on a regular basis to make them aware of priorities, targets and operational requirements

Ensure that recruitment, transfer and promotion are in line with the company’s EE targets

TEAM LEADER: PRODUCT MANAGEMENT Tasks

Set-up New Products

Manage the new product process ensuring the right product is selected

Oversee procurement to ensure the data for Auto-Order (Box/pallet quantities and initial stock, absolute minimum stocks, MOQs etc.) meets the needs of the business (especially MOQ’s and initial stock holding which need to be based on sales forecast)

Product Amendments

Properly manage to avoid random changes

Communicate change through liaison with all stakeholders

Consider and manage the impact of changes on wider products/customers/Segen departments/manufacturers

Manage the deployment of changes on the portal (Literature, design tool, warranty)

Consider and communicate any warehouse stock considerations

Product End of Life

Assess the impact on our product range, our customers, our departments, our other global offices

Manage phase out/phase in and stock

Guide any potential re-call/re-allocation of stock through liaison with OP

Communicate with all stakeholders

Portal Management

Manage and ensure products are set-up fully with all documents, compatibilities, linked peripherals, prices

Ensure products are set live for correct brands and consider our other global offices

Ensure packs are relevant, correct and complete

Ensure design tool and quick quote are set-up correctly and tested fully

Make sure our installers have everything they need to complete their job

Consider various customer segment requirements

Maintain accuracy and relevance of product through its lifetime

Retain a Competitive Advantage

Ensuring product strategy aligns with company strategy

Consider which of our products are key

Identify target markets e.g. commercial/domestic etc and guide marketing and sales efforts accordingly

Understand market changes and how they affect product strategies, and communicate this to the wider business

Guide marketing and sales team leader with required product training (internal and external)

Ensure marketing are briefed and prepared so they can initiate sales & marketing plan

Other Responsibilities

Provide training and mentorship to team members for continuous improvement and development

Liaise with relevant departments regarding new products

Identify areas for improvement for Products and new products

Intervene when necessary to aid the group in resolving issues

Motivate and inspire the team members and lead by example

Identify procedures, systems and tools that facilitate work efficiencies and continuously reassure existing procedures

Liaise with suppliers on general or escalated issues which affect our products and customers

Health & Safety

Responsible for the Health & Safety and Wellbeing of all Product Management staff

Ensure a clean and tidy working environment to aid operational efficiency

Develop and promote a culture that is highly aware and committed to Health & Safety practices within the Product Management department

Ensure that accidents and incidents are investigated, assessed, reviewed as required and statutory reports are completed and submitted

Behavioural Compentencies

Customer Focus – Facilitate feedback loop to better manage customer satisfaction

Accountability – Encourages the development of accountability and inspires others to commit to goals

Resource Management – Manages resources and ensure that they are efficiently used to meet the organizational goals and objectives

Communication and Influencing – Maintains an environment for open communication using various forms of media for the purpose of influencing people

Results Orientation – Manages own and others’ performance against operational plans and allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work

Teamwork & Networking – Aligns the team’s efforts and goals to department strategy and helps build the teams

Empowerment and Talent Development – Encourages the development of business capability by actively coaching & guiding employees

Driving Change – Ensures the implementation of change happens smoothly and identifies actions to deliver change

Strategic Thinking – Manages all the internal and external issues that may affect the organization’s vision, mission and objectives

Personal Capability- Technical / professional expertise, practices self-development, values diversity, integrity, emotional and social intelligence

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE

Problem solving skills

Methodical

Strong work ethic

Computer and IT literate

Understand the demands of customers and the market

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Technical qualification

5+years management experience within a technical setting

PV knowledge and experience

Experience of dealing with external stakeholders

