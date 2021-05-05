Product Manager TL

The role of the Team Leader: Product Management is to lead and guide Product Management within Johannesburg and Cape Town.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Product Management Strategy
- Participate in the formulation and implementation of the overall long-term Product Management strategy
- Set and monitor performance measures and targets to facilitate optimal operational performance
Legal Compliance
- Responsible for the overall legal compliance of the Product Management department of relevant legislation and regulations
- Ensure Group Company policies and legal guidelines are communicated throughout the Product Management department and that they are always followed
- Set policies for the Product Management Department
- Accountable for the delivery of required documentation for regulatory reporting by due date
Finance
- Provide input into the development of Product Management department budgets
- Continuously search ways to ensure optimal cost utilisation for all Product Management department activities
Stakeholder Relations
- Build and maintain trust relationships with the UK, Management Team, key Suppliers and Customers to ensure business needs are met and employees are self-motivated and driven
- Work as part of the Management team to share ideas and improve operation, contribute to new business initiatives and projects and review and communicate the impact of Product Management department activities
- Work collaboratively, negotiate and engage with key Stakeholders to facilitate delivery and compliance with Product Management department strategy
- Ensure effective relationships with Customer businesses through maintaining an appropriate interface between the Product Management department, Suppliers and Customers
- Facilitate and encourage effective intra- and cross departmental interaction
People Management
- Lead and manage the Product Management department workforce through promoting teamwork, providing guidance and support, empowering decision making and driving a performance-based culture
- Proactively contribute to creating a good team atmosphere, takes ownership for team cohesion and team development
- Delegate responsibilities and supervise the work, provide advice and motivation to drive maximum performance
- Develop an enabling workplace through the provision of required resources, infrastructure and processes to execute job functions
- Strive to maintain an ethical and engaged Product Management workforce that is conducive to attracting, retaining and motivating Talented employees at all levels within the Product Management department
- Develop, coach and mentor direct reports
- Identify and develop a successor
- Actively participate in developing the Company’s culture that is performance driven, attracts and retains Talent and that is focused on quality Customer service by setting annual KPI’s for the Product Management team, ensure alignment to company objectives, measure performance and provide feedback
- Communicate with Product Management staff on a regular basis to make them aware of priorities, targets and operational requirements
- Ensure that recruitment, transfer and promotion are in line with the company’s EE targets
TEAM LEADER: PRODUCT MANAGEMENT Tasks
Set-up New Products
- Manage the new product process ensuring the right product is selected
- Oversee procurement to ensure the data for Auto-Order (Box/pallet quantities and initial stock, absolute minimum stocks, MOQs etc.) meets the needs of the business (especially MOQ’s and initial stock holding which need to be based on sales forecast)
Product Amendments
- Properly manage to avoid random changes
- Communicate change through liaison with all stakeholders
- Consider and manage the impact of changes on wider products/customers/Segen departments/manufacturers
- Manage the deployment of changes on the portal (Literature, design tool, warranty)
- Consider and communicate any warehouse stock considerations
Product End of Life
- Assess the impact on our product range, our customers, our departments, our other global offices
- Manage phase out/phase in and stock
- Guide any potential re-call/re-allocation of stock through liaison with OP
- Communicate with all stakeholders
Portal Management
- Manage and ensure products are set-up fully with all documents, compatibilities, linked peripherals, prices
- Ensure products are set live for correct brands and consider our other global offices
- Ensure packs are relevant, correct and complete
- Ensure design tool and quick quote are set-up correctly and tested fully
- Make sure our installers have everything they need to complete their job
- Consider various customer segment requirements
- Maintain accuracy and relevance of product through its lifetime
Retain a Competitive Advantage
- Ensuring product strategy aligns with company strategy
- Consider which of our products are key
- Identify target markets e.g. commercial/domestic etc and guide marketing and sales efforts accordingly
- Understand market changes and how they affect product strategies, and communicate this to the wider business
- Guide marketing and sales team leader with required product training (internal and external)
- Ensure marketing are briefed and prepared so they can initiate sales & marketing plan
Other Responsibilities
- Provide training and mentorship to team members for continuous improvement and development
- Liaise with relevant departments regarding new products
- Identify areas for improvement for Products and new products
- Intervene when necessary to aid the group in resolving issues
- Motivate and inspire the team members and lead by example
- Identify procedures, systems and tools that facilitate work efficiencies and continuously reassure existing procedures
- Liaise with suppliers on general or escalated issues which affect our products and customers
Health & Safety
- Responsible for the Health & Safety and Wellbeing of all Product Management staff
- Ensure a clean and tidy working environment to aid operational efficiency
- Develop and promote a culture that is highly aware and committed to Health & Safety practices within the Product Management department
- Ensure that accidents and incidents are investigated, assessed, reviewed as required and statutory reports are completed and submitted
Behavioural Compentencies
- Customer Focus – Facilitate feedback loop to better manage customer satisfaction
- Accountability – Encourages the development of accountability and inspires others to commit to goals
- Resource Management – Manages resources and ensure that they are efficiently used to meet the organizational goals and objectives
- Communication and Influencing – Maintains an environment for open communication using various forms of media for the purpose of influencing people
- Results Orientation – Manages own and others’ performance against operational plans and allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work
- Teamwork & Networking – Aligns the team’s efforts and goals to department strategy and helps build the teams
- Empowerment and Talent Development – Encourages the development of business capability by actively coaching & guiding employees
- Driving Change – Ensures the implementation of change happens smoothly and identifies actions to deliver change
- Strategic Thinking – Manages all the internal and external issues that may affect the organization’s vision, mission and objectives
- Personal Capability- Technical / professional expertise, practices self-development, values diversity, integrity, emotional and social intelligence
SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE
- Problem solving skills
- Methodical
- Strong work ethic
- Computer and IT literate
- Understand the demands of customers and the market
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Technical qualification
- 5+years management experience within a technical setting
- PV knowledge and experience
- Experience of dealing with external stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Technical Setting
- PV Solar
- Product Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund