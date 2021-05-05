Project Equipment Engineer

Duties:

– Develop new manufacturing technologies and methods

– Improve existing manufacturing processes and capabilities

– Develop methods and processes for the manufacture and characterization of new products

– Develop methods, measurements and processes to improve existing products

– Support manufacturing improvement initiatives, including variability reduction, defect reduction, process control improvement, 6-Sigma

– Plan, organize and execute major workstreams on projects to deliver improvement and step change capabilities

– Project work scope typically includes design, development, manufacturing installation, start-up and acceptance

– Role includes individual contributor and project workstream leadership responsibilities

– Manage internal and external vendor resources to complete project deliverables

– Apply knowledge of engineering principles and methods to resolve challenges

– Support problem-solving in manufacturing, including root cause identification and resolution

– Apply process engineering knowledge, skills and experience from concept through delivery of process and equipment at manufacturing locations.

– Projects Involved with: Developing methods, processes and measurements for the manufacture of new products. Developing machines, methods, measurements and processes to improve precision, quality, cost and efficiency of finished part attributes. Support manufacturing improvements, variability reduction, defect reduction, process control, capacity and 6-Sigma.

– Manage improvement portfolios such as capital, cost reduction, and Performance Excellence.

– Analyzes project goals and designs/modifies production equipment to meet quality standards and production quantity goals. May encompass job duties in facilities and manufacturing disciplines. Works on problems of moderate scope where analysis of situations or data requires a review of identifiable factors. Exercises judgment within defined procedures and practices to determine appropriate action.

– Provide project workstream leadership, technical and process engineering skills to meet department goals and objectives.

Requirements:

– Degree in an Engineering discipline

– 7 years’ experience in manufacturing, engineering or development

– Leadership potential demonstrated on project teams responsible for implementation of new processes or equipment into manufacturing

Soft Skills (Communication/Team/Leadership)

– Self-starter, able to function with a high level of independence

– Communicates effectively in writing and in a group setting

– Interpersonal skills open, engaging, enables others

– Leadership potential

– Ability to perform in team or matrix environment

– Autocad

– Technical competence in process engineering

– Experience successfully developing and delivering technical projects to manufacturing

– Project leadership aptitude, including ability to achieve results through matrix organization or team

– Achieve results through application of rigorous project management methods, such as 6-Sigma

– Demonstrated effectiveness at technical problem-solving and decision-making

– Emissions monitoring and reporting

– Knowledge on health and safety management systems, procedures, and programs

– Energy Management skills

– General Machine Regulations (GMR2.7 Appointment)

