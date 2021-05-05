Quality Controller

Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for a Quality Controller, to be based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Relevant qualification in Chemical Engineering / Analytical Chemistry / Quality or Production related qualifications

2-3 years experience within the manufacturing industry

Knowledge and understanding of Six Sigma and continuous improvement initiatives an advantage

Exposure in the Labeling and Packaging industry with B2B and FMCG experience will be ideal.

Attention to detail, high computer literacy and the ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment is a must

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Managing Work (includes Time Management)

KPAs:

Conduct process investigations, finds root cause of defects (performs root cause analysis of quality issues raised), and implement appropriate corrective action measures.

Test and verify products against established specifications / requirements and identify, hold and or reject products that do not meet the required specifications / standards.

Ensure that calibration and verification of measuring equipment is done.

Keep record of all test results.

File all quality records for record keeping purposes and to ensure ease of retrieval.

Facilitate completion of non-conformances.

Assist with maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality System and assist with writing of work instructions (Standard Operating Procedures), improve troubleshooting documents, and participates during the companys system audits.

Participate in departmental and other meetings as required and provide regular feedback and updates on any production/process related issues.

Please take note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

