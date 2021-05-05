Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for a Quality Controller, to be based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant qualification in Chemical Engineering / Analytical Chemistry / Quality or Production related qualifications
- 2-3 years experience within the manufacturing industry
- Knowledge and understanding of Six Sigma and continuous improvement initiatives an advantage
- Exposure in the Labeling and Packaging industry with B2B and FMCG experience will be ideal.
- Attention to detail, high computer literacy and the ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment is a must
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
- Managing Work (includes Time Management)
KPAs:
- Conduct process investigations, finds root cause of defects (performs root cause analysis of quality issues raised), and implement appropriate corrective action measures.
- Test and verify products against established specifications / requirements and identify, hold and or reject products that do not meet the required specifications / standards.
- Ensure that calibration and verification of measuring equipment is done.
- Keep record of all test results.
- File all quality records for record keeping purposes and to ensure ease of retrieval.
- Facilitate completion of non-conformances.
- Assist with maintenance of the ISO 9001 Quality System and assist with writing of work instructions (Standard Operating Procedures), improve troubleshooting documents, and participates during the companys system audits.
- Participate in departmental and other meetings as required and provide regular feedback and updates on any production/process related issues.
Please take note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.