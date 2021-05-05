Quality manager – Automotive Manufacturing/ Engineering

JOB PURPOSE

The Quality Assurance Manager will be in charge of quality assurance side of the business, He/She will supervises and coordinates work systems to ensure that the products or services of the company meet the highest quality standards and that the working conditions of the company are favourable and safe.

Guide, Lead and advises line management in Factory, Office and on Site of quality matters and manages this process to ensure all advice is incorporated into day to day processes and operations. Be the interface with the customer and suppliers to cover any quality protocols to ensure that the products that are delivered to the customer meet the quality standards and safety requirements

Qualification and Requirements:

Tertiary qualification related to quality assurance and management;

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Quality Management preferred;

ISO 9001 Quality Management compliance training and or experience/Internal Auditing;

Proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint);

10 years of experience in a related field required with Managerial experience a must.

Automotive Experience within QA & Engineering advantages

Relevant Six Sigma Qualification

A proven Track record within the field of Metrology

Qualified Supplier Process Auditor

ISO 9001:2015 Qualified Systems Auditor

Brake blocks manufacturing experience – advantageous

Minimum Experience

10 years in the relevant field, specifically capital projects, Manufacturing/ Production experience, rail rolling stock experience preferred;

Know and understand Client and Project quality requirements and specifications;

Worked as a QC Manager for at least the past 5-10 years or had QC personnel reported to you as a project leader/ overseer;

Worked with national and international quality codes (ISO 9001 preferred);

Experience as a lead auditor;

Enhances department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Assure that supplier corrective and preventative action plans are developed and implemented effectively.

Implemented QC documentation and start up in new lines.

Experience with MRP-Systems.

Desired Skills:

leadership

quality control

quality audits

manufacturing

Automotive

rail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Industrial Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

