Quote Specialist at Healthcare

The Quote Specialist will be responsible for the costing and quoting of all corporate wellness services, the compilation of the annual budget and the monitoring of company revenue – in collaboration with the various SBUs and the MD. The Quote Specialist will also check the proposal/quotation document against the costing tools to ensure completeness, profitability and accuracy. In addition, the Quote Specialist will be responsible for creating new costing models and refining existing costing models.

Duties and responsibilities

Understand the various services within (UCW) (training will be provided)

Develop costing models and quoting tools for new services

Refine existing costing models

Check costing assumptions of SBUs to ensure that those assumptions are sound and valid

Update quoting tools annually to accommodate CPI, increases from service providers and other costs

Review prepared costing against proposals to ensure accuracy and completeness

Preparation and review of tender costing to ensure accuracy and completeness and obtaining sign off from the Finance Department

Ensuring revenue is accounted for by Finance

Analysis of monthly Income statement

Assist Finance Debtors with the management of Debtors Age Analysis including debtors queries

Preparation of Return-On-Investments for UCW services offered

Compiling and submission of UCW annual budget

Updating of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) annually

Review and payment approval of Service Provider invoices

Other general finance related input as required

Desired Skills:

– Tertiary Finance related qualification e.g. BCom degree

– Knowledge and understanding of corporate and occupational health and wellness services will be an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare

Learn more/Apply for this position