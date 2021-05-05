Quote Specialist at Healthcare

The Quote Specialist will be responsible for the costing and quoting of all corporate wellness services, the compilation of the annual budget and the monitoring of company revenue – in collaboration with the various SBUs and the MD. The Quote Specialist will also check the proposal/quotation document against the costing tools to ensure completeness, profitability and accuracy. In addition, the Quote Specialist will be responsible for creating new costing models and refining existing costing models.
Duties and responsibilities
- Understand the various services within (UCW) (training will be provided)
- Develop costing models and quoting tools for new services
- Refine existing costing models
- Check costing assumptions of SBUs to ensure that those assumptions are sound and valid
- Update quoting tools annually to accommodate CPI, increases from service providers and other costs
- Review prepared costing against proposals to ensure accuracy and completeness
- Preparation and review of tender costing to ensure accuracy and completeness and obtaining sign off from the Finance Department
- Ensuring revenue is accounted for by Finance
- Analysis of monthly Income statement
- Assist Finance Debtors with the management of Debtors Age Analysis including debtors queries
- Preparation of Return-On-Investments for UCW services offered
- Compiling and submission of UCW annual budget
- Updating of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) annually
- Review and payment approval of Service Provider invoices
- Other general finance related input as required
Desired Skills:
- – Tertiary Finance related qualification e.g. BCom degree
- – Knowledge and understanding of corporate and occupational health and wellness services will be an advantage
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Healthcare