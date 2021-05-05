Registered Nurse (Theatre and day Ward) Witbank Ref: 20715

May 5, 2021

Join a prestigious private hospital.

Dayshift 160 hours per 4 week cycle, combination of 07:00 to 16:00 or 07:00 to 13:00 shifts, NO WEEKENDS – only in emergencies

Requirements
SANC Registration
National Senior Certificate or NQF 4 equivalent.
Previous experience in a theatre essential
Must be willing to work nursing hours.
Must be able to liaise with stakeholders in English and Afrikaans.
Knowledge of additional languages will be advantageous

Package & Remuneration
KINDLY APPLY ONLINE
Please note: Should you note receive any feedback 10 working days after you have applied, please assume that your application is unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Nursing

Learn more/Apply for this position