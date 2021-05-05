Regulatory Compliance Officer (RHI)

A Regulatory Compliance Officer vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

To monitor and ensure compliance with regulatory and good clinical research practice requirements within research studies

Location

Hillbrow Research Centre

Key performance areas

Create, establish and maintain regulatory systems for Wits RHI studies per MCC, WHREC, sponsor and DOH requirements

Provide expert guidance on the requirements of local and international regulatory bodies and frameworks, and support the department to comply with those requirements

Review systems and recommend improvements to streamline the creation and maintenance of trial documentation

Support drafting and submissions of technical reports to IRBs, MCC and sponsors as needed

Actively participate in the submission of research protocols and where appropriate assist in writing funding proposals for improvements of monitoring, evaluation and quality control of data

Review and advise on improvements and standardization of quality control and assurance systems with respect to improved compliance with regulatory frameworks

Update site delegation logs when new staff join

Ensure adequate training completed by a new staff member and training logs completed

Ensure staff adhere to responsibilities defined in site delegation logs per qualifications and training

Ensure that all SOPs have been read and signed by all staff

Revise, circulate new signage sheets for completion on review

To prepare, review and revise standard operating procedures per the study-specific needs

Review and ensure that the study has all essential regulatory documentation

Assist sponsors/monitors before, during and after the review

Ensure participants are enrolled per defined eligibility criteria

Complete and maintain study screening and enrolment log including the assigning of Participant Identifiers (PTIDs)

Required minimum education and training

3 Years Diploma or Degree in a health-related field

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

A post-graduate degree in Quality Management would be an added advantage

Understanding of the research language, detailed knowledge and understanding of the relevant studies and SOPs, knowledge of clinical research documentation

Detailed knowledge of regulatory application and approval processes

Computer literate with the ability to create or work with databases

Fluent in English, fluency in one of the other official SA languages particularly Zulu or Sesotho would be an added advantage

Good written and verbal communication skills

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years relevant work experience within a clinical research environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

